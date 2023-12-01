Skip to main content
Skip to footer
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
Patients
Colleges
Search
DKMS Websites
Register now
Make a gift
Get involved
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
go to page
Learn more
About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
go to page
Donor info
Search for a match
A Potential Match
Prepare to Donate
Stem Cell Donation
After the Donation
How is my patient?
go to page
Register now
Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
Previous
Next
Campaign
01/12/2023
Campbell’s fight against Leukemia
Learn more
Campaign
09/15/2022
Searching for the Perfect Match - Why Diversity Matters
Learn more
Campaign
06/01/2022
Love is life. Love is hope. Love is all.
Learn more
Get involved
Campaigns
All Campaigns
DKMS shares patient and donor stories and hosts special events to help people learn more about bone marrow donation and register more donors.
02/01/2023
DKMS Celebrates Black History Month
01/12/2023
Campbell’s fight against Leukemia
12/22/2022
Happy Holidays 2022
09/15/2022
Searching for the Perfect Match - Why Diversity Matters
06/01/2022
Love is life. Love is hope. Love is all.
01/01/2022
Noah's Journey To Ironman
11/12/2021
You can be Colin's lifesaver!
07/30/2021
Amelia's Someone Special
06/25/2021
Vipul urgently needs a lifesaving match
06/15/2021
My Dad, My Inspiration
Show more
More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to many blood cancer patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Prev
Next