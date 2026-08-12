Skip to main content
Skip to footer
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
Patients
Colleges
Search
DKMS Websites
Register now
Make a gift
Get involved
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
go to page
Learn more
About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
go to page
Donor info
Search for a match
A Potential Match
Prepare to Donate
Stem Cell Donation
After the Donation
How is my patient?
go to page
Register now
Make a gift
Update my details
It’s important that we can reach you in the event you are identified as a potential match for someone in need of a stem cell transplant. Please use the form below to keep us up to date with any changes to your personal details.
Update Details
1. Details
2. Check
Check your Details
Required Fields