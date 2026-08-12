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About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
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17 Articles
About DKMS
DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS and the organization’s over 1,600 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With over 13 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this more than 135,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need.
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About DKMS
DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS and the organization’s over 1,600 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With over 13 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this more than 135,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need.
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Our engagement in science and research
DKMS is not only the world’s leading stem cell donor center, we also help advance science & research in the transplant field.
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Patient Engagement
As humans, we naturally act from our hearts after hearing an awe-inspiring story. The DKMS Patient Engagement team works directly with patients, their families, and their communities to share to educate and encourage others to register as potential donors: the first step in providing a second chance at life for our patients.

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We are constantly striving to develop and improve the quality and quantity of the DKMS database because the more efficiently we work, the faster patients can be treated in what is a race against time.
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Donor search and match
For a blood stem cell transplant to be successful, the human leukocyte (HLA) typing of the donor need to match as closely as possible to the patient. A donor may be related to a patient or might be a complete stranger that is listed on any blood stem cell donor registry anywhere in the world.

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You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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