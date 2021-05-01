Register nowMake a gift

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Join our dynamic team and be part of a charity saving the lives of patients around the world.

1. Submit your resume
We are looking forward to receiving your job application!
2. Job interview
Due to the pandemic we typically now meet digitally for job interviews.
3. Start your career
Start your career and help to give blood cancer patients a second chance at life.

Every day, we help save lives by adding more potential donors to the bone marrow registry and connecting patients in need of a transplant with matching donors who can give them a second chance at life.

Get inspired by doing something that really matters and join our team of dedicated, caring people at DKMS.

Globally, DKMS has registered more than 11 million potential donors and facilitated more than 95,000 transplants to patients in need. When you join DKMS, you’ll be part of a growing international nonprofit where creativity, initiative, compassion, collaboration, and strategic thinking are rewarded as we work together to expand our reach, recruit more donors, and help save more lives.

Social Media (Charlotte, NC)
Team Lead, Marketing & Comm. (Charlotte, NC)
Campaign and Project Manager (Charlotte, NC)
Administrative Finance Assistant (New York, NY)
Development Coordinator (Regional – Dallas, TX)
Finance Manager
Head of Improvement and Service Management
Donor Recruitment Coordinator/Manager (Dallas, TX)
Why work for DKMS?

Inspired by our vision to ‘delete blood cancer’ we work with passion, enthusiasm and dedication. We work together to promote the sharing of ideas and always encourage creativity.

A team in the truest sense of the word, we support each other to achieve our goals. We value diversity and strive to reflect the communities we serve. Our people are at the core of everything we do, together we help give blood cancer patients a second chance of life.

dkmsrecruiting@dkms.org+1 212-209-6700
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, joining the registry, hosting your own [registration] event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
