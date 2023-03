Some tips for your drive:

Bring in your personality

Submit personal photos and tell your individual story on why our cause is important to you. The more personal it feels, the more people will support your effort.

Set a goal

You and your Donor Recruiter will set a goal of how many registrations you want to achieve.

Engage your surroundings

Think of people that you can count on for their support - friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. Share your drive with them.