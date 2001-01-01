Once we are notified that you have been identified as the patient’s best match we will immediately notify you.

From now on, every day counts – because in many cases, patients need their stem cell transplants to happen as soon as they possibly can.

We will schedule an hour-long information session to speak to you in detail to help prepare you for your bone marrow or stem cell donation. We will discuss all the risks and benefits of donating and provide the details on what to expect throughout the process.

Please bring your questions! Our workup team of experts will be with you every step of the way, giving guidance and assistance whenever you need it. Our trained staff will work closely with you to take care of all the logistical arrangements - be it for your travel to the collection center, any necessary hotel bookings, or documentation for your employer. A designated contact will be available at all times to answer your questions about stem cell donation.

For us, it’s crucially important to know that as a future donor you feel safe, informed, and cared for.



