Register nowMake a gift
Prepare to donate

We cover your costs

DKMS will cover any costs incurred in connection with your stem cell donation or preliminary health check, within defined limits.

02/16/2021

Your coordinator will review this with you. We also cover your travel and accommodation costs for you and a companion for the donation.

We know everyone’s situation is unique and some donors may have additional costs such as child care or pet boarding. We also have a financial assistance program for lost wages. Your coordinator will speak to you about reimbursement options if this is something you will require.

Documentation for your employer or school

We understand it may be difficult to speak to your employer or school about taking time off to complete your physical exam or donation. We are happy to provide documentation or even to speak to your human resources department. Many states have statutes requiring employers to allow you to take time off for the donation. For a complete list please see: PDF HERE

Insurance coverage for stem cell donors

All DKMS donors are covered through the National Marrow Donor Program Donor Policy which includes medical, disability, and life insurance. This policy covers donors for all donation related activities as well as travel to and from any donation related activities. *Coverage may be subject to exclusions

Related Donor Articles
The briefing call.
A potential match
What to expect from a briefing call
The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood s...
Hospital
Prepare to donate
Where and when you donate
Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified...
Ari Sohn donating stem cell DKMS
Stem cell donation
Peripheral blood stem cell collection
The most common method of stem cell removal is peripheral stem cell collection, which is used...
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH