Complete the swabs we sent to you at home and send them back.

Provide hope for blood cancer patients in need.

You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

You could be someones second chance at life.
Only 30% of all patients are able to find a compatible donor in their family.
Do you want to learn more about how you can register?
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
How do I register to become a bone marrow or stem cell donor

It's easy and free to join our lifesaving mission!
1. Order a swab kit online
Answer a few simple questions and order your swab kit online.
2. Swab your cheecks, return your kit
Swab the inside of your cheeks and send the swabs back to us. They will be analyzed at our lab to determine your HLA typing characteristics – this is how we match donors and patients
3. You're registered!
Once we have processed your swabs, we will add you to the global donor pool and you will be available for all patients searching for a matching donor.
How does donation work?
You're a match!
If your HLA typings match a patient who is searching for a lifesaver, we will contact you to start the donation process.
Health check
We will help you complete a health questionnaire and a blood test to confirm that you are the best possible match.
Peripheral blood stem cell donation
In 80 percent of cases, stem cells are collected peripherally (apheresis). This involves taking stem cells directly from the bloodstream. This is an outpatient procedure and does not require surgery.
Bone marrow donation
In 20% of cases, the stem cells are collected from the back of your pelvic bone. This carried out under general anaesthetic.
The patient receives your blood stem cells
The collected blood stem cells are transplanted to the patient, in a procedure similar to a blood transfusion.
A second chance at life
Your donation gives a patient a second chance at life and the chance to beat the disease.
