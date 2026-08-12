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Every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

You could be someones second chance at life.
Only 30% of all patients are able to find a compatible donor in their family.
Check our eligibility requirements to register as a blood stem cell donor.
Learn more
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today

How do I register to become a donor?

It's easy and free to join our lifesaving mission!
1. Order a swab kit online
Answer a few simple questions and order your swab kit online.
2. Swab your cheeks, return your kit
Swab the inside of your cheeks and send the swabs back to us. They will be analyzed at our lab to determine your HLA typing characteristics – this is how we match donors and patients.
3. You're registered!
Once we have processed your swabs, we will add you to the global donor pool and you will be available for all patients searching for a matching donor.
How does donation work?
You're a match!
If your HLA typings match a patient who is searching for a lifesaver, we will contact you to start the donation process.
Health check
We will help you complete a health questionnaire and a blood test to confirm that you are the best possible match.
Peripheral blood stem cell donation
In 80 percent of cases, stem cells are collected peripherally (apheresis). This involves taking stem cells directly from the bloodstream. This is an outpatient procedure and does not require surgery.
Bone marrow donation
In 20% of cases, the stem cells are collected from the back of your pelvic bone. This is carried out under general anaesthetic.
The patient receives your blood stem cells
The collected blood stem cells are transplanted to the patient, in a procedure similar to a blood transfusion.
A second chance at life
Your donation gives a patient a second chance at life and the chance to beat the disease.

Learn more about DKMS

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Our engagement in science and research
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Already registered? Check out our donor resources.
Donor info

Get involved with DKMS and support our mission

DKMS Partners with ACS
Supporting Our Mission
Patient Engagement

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Patients
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit

More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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