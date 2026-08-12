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DKMS Partners with ACS

Register Your Campus!
Thank you for signing up to host a drive on campus with DKMS and ACS
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The best chance for a blood cancer patient in need is a young stem cell transplant donor - you have the power to influence your campus. During the registration process you’ll identify a campus lead, a student onsite who will help organize the drive.

Register Your Campus Relay with DKMS

We’re excited to bring a blood stem cell registration drive to your campus! Please register each Campus Relay separately to ensure accurate shipping dates/locations.

What's expected of an ACS Campus Lead with DKMS?

  • Be the main point of contact to organize and execute a donor registration drive on campus
  • Recruit and lead a team of volunteers to plan the drive and to help on the day of the event
  • Schedule the day, time, and location on campus for the drive
  • Join a kickoff meeting with campus leads from across the country to learn how to host a successful drive
  • Secure support from campus administration (when necessary)
  • Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

  • Connection with a DKMS drive coach to guide and train you for your first donor drive
  • Mail you all registration supplies with prepaid return postage
  • Provide promotional materials and a social media toolkit
Guidelines for ACS Volunteers
(2 MB)
Social Media Tool Kit
(4.6MB)

Get involved with DKMS and support our mission

Supporting Our Mission
Patient Engagement
Rally Your Campus to Save Lives

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More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
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Host a donor drive
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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