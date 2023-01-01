The best chance for a blood cancer patient in need is a young stem cell transplant donor - you have the power to influence your campus. During the registration process you’ll identify a campus lead, a student onsite who will help organize the drive.

Register Your Campus Relay with DKMS

We’re excited to bring a blood stem cell registration drive to your campus! Please register each Campus Relay separately to ensure accurate shipping dates/locations.

What's expected of an ACS Campus Lead with DKMS?

Be the main point of contact to organize and execute a donor registration drive on campus

Recruit and lead a team of volunteers to plan the drive and to help on the day of the event

Schedule the day, time, and location on campus for the drive

Join a kickoff meeting with campus leads from across the country to learn how to host a successful drive

Secure support from campus administration (when necessary)

Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?