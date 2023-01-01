Register nowMake a gift

DKMS Partners with ACS

Students at University of South Carolina hosting a college bone marrow donor recruitment drive with DKMS
Thank you for signing up to host a drive on campus with DKMS and ACS
The best chance for a blood cancer patient in need is a young stem cell transplant donor - you have the power to influence your campus. During the registration process you'll identify a campus lead, a student onsite who will help organize the drive.

Register Your Campus Relay with DKMS

We're excited to bring a blood stem cell registration drive to your campus! Please register each Campus Relay separately to ensure accurate shipping dates/locations.

What's expected of an ACS Campus Lead with DKMS?

  • Be the main point of contact to organize and execute a donor registration drive on campus
  • Recruit and lead a team of volunteers to plan the drive and to help on the day of the event
  • Schedule the day, time, and location on campus for the drive
  • Join a kickoff meeting with campus leads from across the country to learn how to host a successful drive
  • Secure support from campus administration (when necessary)
  • Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

  • Connection with a DKMS drive coach to guide and train you for your first donor drive
  • Mail you all registration supplies with prepaid return postage
  • Provide promotional materials and a social media toolkit
Guidelines for ACS Volunteers
(2 MB)
Social Media Tool Kit
(4.6MB)
