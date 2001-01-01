Our staff will review the next steps you need to take in order to move forward. You will be asked to complete a health history questionnaire to ensure it is safe for you to proceed.

Once your medical history is reviewed and you are cleared to continue, you will be asked to complete a blood test. There are no costs to donors for these tests.

There are two methods of donation – peripheral blood stem cell donation (PBSC) and bone marrow donation. The patient’s medical team determines what method will provide the best chance for a successful transplant. The most common method, performed in 80% of transplants is (PBSC).