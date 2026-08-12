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If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?

If your human leukocyte antigens (HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of the DKMS team. The donor management team member may reach out via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.

Medical professional in a white jacket talking with a potential donor.

Our staff will review the next steps you need to take in order to move forward. You will be asked to complete a health history questionnaire to ensure it is safe for you to proceed.

Once your medical history is reviewed and you are cleared to continue, you will be asked to complete a blood test. There are no costs to donors for these tests.

There are two methods of donation – peripheral blood stem cell donation (PBSC) and bone marrow donation. The patient’s medical team determines what method will provide the best chance for a successful transplant. The most common method, performed in 80% of transplants, is PBSC.

The briefing call.
Article
What to expect from a briefing call
The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood stem cell donation.
Doctor interviews donor
Article
Health questionnaire
During the health questionnaire we will discuss your health history. This information is confidential and used to ensure that there are not any medical or health-related factors preventing you from donating.
Pipetting process in the DKMS laboratory
Article
Confirmatory typing
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!

Other Topics

Topic
3 Articles
If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?
If your human leukocyte antigens (HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of the DKMS team. The donor management team member may reach out via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Topic
4 Articles
Preparing to donate
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!
Topic
4 Articles
Your donation - Preparation and procedures
You're ready to move forward and donate! You will be giving a patient the greatest gift of all: a second chance at life.

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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