If your human leukocyte antigens ( HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of our donor management team via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Our staff will review the next steps you need to take in order to move forward. You will be asked to complete a health history questionnaire to ensure it is safe for you to proceed.
Once your medical history is reviewed and you are cleared to continue, you will be asked to complete a blood test. There are no costs to donors for these tests.
There are two methods of donation – peripheral blood stem cell donation (PBSC) and bone marrow donation. The patient’s medical team determines what method will provide the best chance for a successful transplant. The most common method, performed in 80% of transplants is (PBSC).