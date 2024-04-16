Register now Make a gift
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
A potential match

I'm a Match

You're a potential match! When you registered as a bone marrow donor, you provided so many patients with hope. Now, you have the potential to provide one with a second chance at life. Less than 1% of registered donors get contacted as a possible match, so you are a member of a rare group.

04/16/2024

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU'RE A MATCH?


What's next?


What does this mean?

A doctor searching for donors to help their patient has identified you as a potential match based on your HLA type. Now they’d like to do further testing to confirm that you are a match and to see if you are able and eligible to donate.


Get Informed.

Learning that you are a potential match may be exciting news for you. It also might make you a bit nervous. The team at DKMS is here to support you in every way as you consider the opportunity to donate. Our coordinators can answer any questions you have and can connect you with resources to help you gain a better understanding of what donating means.


Commitment

Donating is a serious commitment. We encourage you to learn more about it and discuss your decision with the people closest to you. But we also ask that you make your decision to donate or withdraw in a timely manner. Delays in the donor search can be life-threatening to the patient.


More information for potential donors


Elliot smiling
When reflecting on the whole donation experience, Elliott admits that “I got more out of it than I thought I would. I realized, ‘I’m the only choice this person has.’ Donating was a really great thing to do. I made the right choice.”

Donor Handbook

Our comprehensive guide to donation includes information on becoming a match, preparing for donation, the two ways to donate, what happens the day you donate and much more.

DKMS Donor Handbook 2024
(18mb)


Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC)

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) collection is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that collects blood stem cells via the bloodstream in a process similar to donating plasma or platelets. Click Here to learn more.


Bone Marrow Donation

This is a surgical procedure performed under anesthesia, so no pain is experienced during donation. Marrow cells are collected from the back of your pelvic bone using a syringe. Click Here to learn more.


If you would like to share your personal inspiring story please send us a message.
Name
Description
press@dkms.org
Send message
Donor diaries pic collage
Article
Donor Diaries
Christine
Christine Patient
Noah Donor
6 things every donor should know
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH