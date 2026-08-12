Legal Notice

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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Contact us at:
DKMS
40 Fulton St., 26th Floor
New York, NY 10038

By email: info@dkms.org
By Phone: 1-866-340-DKMS (3567)
By Fax: 212-209-6795

(Office hours are Monday through Friday 9 am to 6 pm EST)

DKMS US is an independent legal entity that collaborates with DKMS Group gGmbH in Germany (Former Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei or German Bone Marrow Donor Center). DKMS is one of the world's largest bone marrow donor centers, with donors available on the registries in the US and worldwide. DKMS currently facilitates all bone marrow and stem cell transplants from DKMS donors to patients in the US.

DKMS is a member organization of the Be The Match Registry®, which is operated by NMDP. DKMS actively supports the recruitment of potential bone marrow donors throughout the US.

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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

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