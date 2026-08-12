Normally, our bone marrow creates healthy blood cells that fight infection, carry oxygen, and help stop bleeding.

What Goes Wrong in Blood Cancer?

Imagine a factory making different types of cars. In blood cancer, something goes wrong in the "factory" (bone marrow) that makes blood cells. Instead of healthy blood cells, the factory starts producing abnormal cells. These abnormal cells crowd out the healthy ones, leading to problems in the body.

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The Impact of Blood Cancer

These abnormal cells can cause various issues:

Weakened Immune System: They can't fight infection as well as healthy white blood cells.

They can't fight infection as well as healthy white blood cells. Anemia: There might not be enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body, leading to fatigue.

There might not be enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body, leading to fatigue. Easy Bleeding: There might not be enough healthy platelets to help with blood clotting.





Why is Understanding Blood Cancer Important?

Knowing about blood cancer can help you:

Recognize potential symptoms and seek medical attention early.

Understand why a stem cell transplant might be a treatment option.

Appreciate the importance of registering as a potential stem cell donor – you could be someone's hero!



