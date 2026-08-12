Article
Leukemia Insights, Types, and Symptoms
Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that affects blood cells in your bone marrow – usually white blood cells.
Blood cancer is a term used for a group of diseases that affect the body's blood cell production.
Normally, our bone marrow creates healthy blood cells that fight infection, carry oxygen, and help stop bleeding.
What Goes Wrong in Blood Cancer?
Imagine a factory making different types of cars. In blood cancer, something goes wrong in the "factory" (bone marrow) that makes blood cells. Instead of healthy blood cells, the factory starts producing abnormal cells. These abnormal cells crowd out the healthy ones, leading to problems in the body.
The Impact of Blood Cancer
These abnormal cells can cause various issues:
Why is Understanding Blood Cancer Important?
Knowing about blood cancer can help you: