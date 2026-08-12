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Blood Cancer
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What is Blood Cancer? The Different Types

Blood cancer is a term used for a group of diseases that affect the body's blood cell production.

About Blood Cancer

Normally, our bone marrow creates healthy blood cells that fight infection, carry oxygen, and help stop bleeding.

What Goes Wrong in Blood Cancer?

Imagine a factory making different types of cars. In blood cancer, something goes wrong in the "factory" (bone marrow) that makes blood cells. Instead of healthy blood cells, the factory starts producing abnormal cells. These abnormal cells crowd out the healthy ones, leading to problems in the body.

The Impact of Blood Cancer

These abnormal cells can cause various issues:

  • Weakened Immune System: They can't fight infection as well as healthy white blood cells.
  • Anemia: There might not be enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body, leading to fatigue.
  • Easy Bleeding: There might not be enough healthy platelets to help with blood clotting.


Why is Understanding Blood Cancer Important?

Knowing about blood cancer can help you:

  • Recognize potential symptoms and seek medical attention early.
  • Understand why a stem cell transplant might be a treatment option.
  • Appreciate the importance of registering as a potential stem cell donor – you could be someone's hero!


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Donor search and match
For a blood stem cell transplant to be successful, the human leukocyte (HLA) typing of the donor need to match as closely as possible to the patient. A donor may be related to a patient or might be a complete stranger that is listed on any blood stem cell donor registry anywhere in the world.
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register Today

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About DKMS
DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS and the organization’s over 1,600 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With over 13 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this more than 135,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need.
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Our engagement in science and research
DKMS is not only the world’s leading stem cell donor center, we also help advance science & research in the transplant field.
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