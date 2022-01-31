Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) – Characteristics and symptoms

CML is a slow-progressing cancer that is caused by chromosome mutation. Two out of twenty-three chromosome pairs in human cell nuclei are wrongly translocated, leading to the so-called Philadelphia chromosome and the defective gene. That gene causes the granulocyte cells in bone marrow to start proliferating in an uncontrolled way, resulting in too many of them entering the peripheral blood.

Chronic myeloid leukemia develops in stages. Each stage has its own signs and symptoms. Initially, they are not numerous, but with the accumulation of immature blood cells, various ailments may intensify, indicating disease progression.

There are three phases of chronic myeloid leukemia:

Chronic phase

Accelerated phase

Blast crisis

Fortunately, in most cases, the disease is diagnosed during the first stage, when the symptoms are still minor. However, sometimes the leukemia is detected in its advanced phase when it progresses rapidly.

Characteristics of the chronic phase

The primary abnormality occurring in this phase, which is also the longest phase of the disease, is an excessive white blood cell count, even if those cells are still functioning correctly. During this phase, various minor symptoms occur, such as chronic fatigue, headaches, and limb pains. Enlargement of the spleen (manifested by discomfort or pain in this part of the body) and weight loss may also occur. The disease is normally diagnosed by a basic blood test and a quick intervention with different treatment options can stop the progress of the disease.

Characteristics of the accelerated phase

During this phase, the disease progresses faster. The continued multiplication of pathological blast cells causes them to move faster from the bone marrow to the peripheral blood. Over time, the spleen and liver are affected by the disease. Symptoms from the first phase intensify, with night sweats and stronger pain occurring, as well as symptoms characteristic of anemia. Anemia, which results from a deficiency of properly functioning red blood cells, causes paleness of the skin and mucous membranes, permanent fatigue and lethargy, as well as dyspnea and decreased exercise capacity. Diagnosing leukemia in this phase still provides a good chance for effective treatment, although the prognosis is slightly worse.

Blastic crisis characteristics

The final phase of the disease is characterized by its highest aggressiveness. During this stage, chronic leukemia begins to behave like an acute form of leukemia. Mutant neoplastic blast cells divide very quickly, displacing other healthy blood cells. It is manifested by frequent and recurring infections that cannot be cured by standard treatment. In addition, patients are diagnosed with hemorrhagic disorders, i.e. blood clotting disorders caused by reduced platelet count. The disease at that phase is usually treated like acute leukemia and the prognosis is worse.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) - Characteristics and symptoms

Acute myeloid leukemia is a malignant neoplasm of the hematopoietic system. The disease causes the maturation and differentiation of bone marrow precursor cells, which is caused by a genetic mutation. Immature, clonal (i.e. identical to each other) neoplastic cells, known as blasts, accumulate in the bone marrow. Under normal conditions, there are only very few immature cells in the human body, but the neoplastic changes cause blasts to proliferate rapidly and uncontrollably. Healthy blood cells are progressively displaced by pathological cells, causing organ failure and resulting in death in a very short period of time.

Acute myeloid leukemia is the most common form of leukemia diagnosed in adults. The risk of the disease increases with age; the average age of patients is 65 years. Among children this type of leukemia is not as common, attacking about 10% of young patients suffering from malignant neoplasms.

Early diagnosis of myeloid leukemia is very difficult, as most of its initial symptoms are typical for a variety of minor, non-specific conditions and infections. Therefore, special attention should be paid to the co-occurrence of several symptoms and a lack of response to the prescribed treatment.

The main signs and symptoms include:

Frequent and recurring infections resulting from decreased immunity. As a result of the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells, the number of leukocytes is disturbed and their function is impaired. This results in recurrent and severe infections that do not respond to treatment - e.g. antibiotics.

Anemia. Anemia is caused by a decrease in the number of red blood cells (displaced by pathological cells), which are responsible for the transportation of oxygen throughout the body. Symptoms include weakness, lethargy, paleness of mucous membranes and the skin, accelerated heart rate, chronic feeling of fatigue, and a general decrease in physical performance.

Hemorrhagic disorders, caused by a deficiency of properly functioning platelets (thrombocytes) - responsible for blood clotting or a significant decrease in their number. Hemorrhagic disorders may be manifested by petechiae on the skin (especially on limbs), bleeding that is very difficult to stop (even in the case of minor injuries), bleeding gums and nosebleeds, easy bruising and bloody spots under the skin, as well as haematuria.

Other worrying symptoms include:

Severe bone pains (arms, legs, head, joints)

Fevers and night sweats

Inflammation of oral mucosa and further sections of the gastrointestinal tract

The loss of appetite is resulting in, among other things, weight loss.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) – Characteristics and symptoms

CLL is the most common form of blood cancer in adults, which is characterized by a varied course. CLL can present mild symptoms for years and may not require any treatment, but it can also turn aggressive and due to its typical resistance to treatment, can lead to death.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia occurs when there is uncontrolled proliferation and accumulation in the blood and bone marrow (sometimes also in lymph nodes, spleen and liver) of neoplastically changed lymphocytes - white blood cells. As the disease progresses, the changed lymphocytes displace healthy blood cells.

The causes of chronic lymphocytic leukemia are not known, but scientists assume that genetic predisposition is an important factor in its development.

The most common symptoms of chronic lymphocytic leukemia include:

Painless enlargement of lymph nodes

Increased temperature lasting for a longer period, about 2 weeks

Night sweats

Fatigue

Weight loss

However, it is rare for patients to have all of the symptoms, as a large number of cases are asymptomatic.

ALL – Characteristics and symptoms

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a malignant neoplasm of the hematopoietic system, characterized by a very rapid progression of the disease. This type of leukemia mainly affects young people (up to 30 years old). Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common neoplasm among children (especially in the age of 2-10 years) and represents 75% of blood cancer diagnoses in that age group.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a disease where, as a result of genetic mutations in bone marrow cavities, uncontrolled growth of lymphoblasts occur. These lymphoblasts lose their ability to differentiate and mature, which prevents them from functioning correctly. Those cells do not reach maturity and quickly impede and displace healthy blood cells. At the same time, the number of properly functioning erythrocytes, leukocytes, and thrombocytes decreases (anemia, thrombocytopenia). Although the absolute number of white blood cells may be much higher than normal, their functions are lost, so they no longer protect the body from infections.

Most early symptoms often go unnoticed at first, as they are typical for ordinary, mild conditions and as a result are ignored by many patients. However, with this type of leukemia the symptoms become more severe very quickly and do not disappear after standard treatment for infections. In such cases, a full blood count should be performed immediately and in case any irregularities are found, subsequent tests should be performed.

The most significant symptoms that may indicate the disease include: