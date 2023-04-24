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Science and Research

DKMS quality programs

We are constantly striving to develop and improve the quality and quantity of the DKMS database because the more efficiently we work, the faster patients can be treated in what is a race against time.

The faster a suitable donor is found, the better the chances of survival for patients. Optimizing the quality of the donor data is our number one priority, and we have significantly improved it already, by developing our own search algorithm. HAP-E Search (Haplotype Enhanced Search) is a special software program that makes it easier to search for suitable donors based on patients’ clinical reports, as it also identifies suitable mismatch donors (with discrepancies in the matching of tissue characteristics), and allows automated searches and requests via our DKMS Registry.

More articles in this topic

John A. Hansen, who gave the grants their name, was an outstanding oncologist and excellent immunogeneticist. Hansen died on 31 July 2019 at the age of 76.
Science and Research
For the future of science and research
We believe that our support for young medical and scientific talents is a critical investment in the future. For this reason, the DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden (Foundation for Giving Life) awards the John Hansen Research Grant (formerly: Mechtild Harf Research Grant).
Mechtild Harf
Science and Research
Mechtild Harf Science Award
Recognizing the outstanding scientific work of world-class physicians.
Pipetting process in the DKMS laboratory
Science and Research
Clinical trials to ensure patients receive the best chance at survival
In Germany at the Clinical Trials Unit DKMS carries out its scientific research. In the treatment of blood cancer and other diseases of the hematopoietic system, many questions still remain unanswered — which is why we promote lifesaving and innovative research in the fight against blood cancer.

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