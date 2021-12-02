DKMS quality programs

The faster a suitable donor is found, the better the chances of survival for patients. Optimizing the quality of the donor data is our number one priority, and we have significantly improved it already, by developing our own search algorithm. HAP-E Search (Haplotype Enhanced Search) is a special software program that makes it easier to search for suitable donors based on patients’ clinical reports, as it also identifies suitable mismatch donors (with discrepancies in the matching of tissue characteristics), and allows automated searches and requests via our DKMS Registry.