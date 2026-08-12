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Stem Cell Donation
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How is my patient?
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Contact with the Patient

For many donors, the main concern post-donation is for the recipient of the stem cell transplant and may wish to have contact with their recipient. Sometimes anonymous or direct contact is allowed, but it depends upon the rules of the recipient’s transplant center and country.

Whether or not a donor and patient can contact each other depends on the law in the countries in which the patient lives. In many places, donors and patients are allowed anonymous contact via email during this period. In some countries, donors and recipients can decide to exchange their personal information and have direct contact after the anonymous waiting period is over, provided both sides agree in writing.

For patients within the United States, there is a minimum period of anonymity of at least one year in which the donor and the patient may write to each other. This means all communication must be done without revealing any identity.

Unfortunately, certain countries do not allow contact of any kind following the donation, or they may only allow anonymous contact.

The decision to contact your patient is entirely up to you, but know you may or may not receive a response. The decision to reply back is entirely up to the recipient.

As you make this personal decision, your Follow Up coordinator will be able to help, giving you all the available information that we are able to provide. If you have any questions – no matter what they might be – please contact them at any time.

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