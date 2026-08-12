Lead by Example. Save Lives in Your Community. Host a Drive Today! Get Started

Be part of our mission to give a blood cancer patient a second chance at hope.

Our goal is to tailor your volunteer experience within your community to help give as many patients as possible a second chance at life.

Your Drive Coach will guide you through our various drive options, helping you choose the one that best fits your needs and supporting you every step of the way.

Donor Registration Event

This is the best way to make a meaningful impact! You and your volunteers simply choose the location, date, and time — your Drive Coach will assist with promotional materials and creative ideas to help spread the word.

A donor registration event typically takes about four weeks to plan. DKMS will provide all the supplies, training, and support you and your team need to make your event a success. Contact us today, and we’ll be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Clementine's Fight to Save Others 07:42





Host a donor drive Be a Role Model. Be a Lifesaver. Host a Drive Today! Get Started

Tote Party

Looking for an easy way to register 10 of your closest friends and family? Receive a free tote bag with all the supplies you will need. Simply complete the forms, swab your cheeks, and return them back with the provided prepaid UPS label.

Looking for a Virtual Option?

We understand that in-person drives may not be the best option for everyone. Click HERE for information on setting up a Virtual Donor Drive.

This section contains horizontally scrollable content. Use the Tab key or swipe to see more items.





Lead a donor drive in your community Be a Role Model. Be a Hero. Host a Community Drive Today! Get Started



