You can be a part of our mission to potentially save the life of a blood cancer patient in need.

Our goal is to personalize your volunteer experience in your community to provide as many patients as possible with a second chance at life.

Your Drive Coach will walk you through all our different drive options to find one that best suits your needs and be there every step of the way.

Donor Registration Event

This is the best option to make the biggest impact! You and your volunteers will just need to pick a location, date and time, and your Drive Coach will help with promotional materials and ideas to help get the word out.

A donor registration event generally takes around 4 weeks to plan. DKMS will provide you and your volunteers all the supplies, training, and support you will need to make your event a success. Reach out today and we will answer any questions you may have.

Tote Party

Looking for an easy way to register 10 of your closest friends and family? Receive a free tote bag with all the supplies you will need. Simply complete the forms, swab your cheeks, and return them back with the provided prepaid UPS label.

Host a Drive Join our fight against blood cancer! CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED

Looking for a Virtual Option?

We understand that in-person drives may not be the best option for everyone. Click HERE for information on setting up a Virtual Donor Drive.








