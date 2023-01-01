Skip to main content
Contact
Let’s get in touch. We’re here to help.
Check out our FAQ or feel free to leave a message or to call us if there are questions left. Our office hours are Monday - Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
On which topic do you need help?
Frequently asked questions
Take a look at our FAQ and find answers to common questions regarding registration, donation and more.
Go to FAQ
Registering as a Donor
Registering as a Donor
Are you having problems registering? Would you like to ask the team about organizing a donor recruitment event in your area? Do you have any questions about the blood stem cell collection process?
info@dkms.org
Get in touch.
General Inquiries
General Inquiries
Do you have a question that isn’t covered in our ‘Frequently asked questions’ section?
Send us a message
DKMS Press
DKMS Press
If you wish to contact our communications team for public relations matters or any press inquiries, please send us a message.
Contact us.
HR related matters
For HR related matters - employment verification, W-2, career opportunities, personnel, and others - please send your inquiry.
Contact Us
Our offices
DKMS US New York
40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor
New York, NY, 10038
+1 212-209-6700
