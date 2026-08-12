You can make a difference one mile at a time. Join Team DKMS, a charity racing team dedicated to helping every blood cancer patient find a matching donor.

For some races, DKMS can provide guaranteed entry into these popular events. For others, DKMS is willing to pay the entrance fee in exchange for your fundraising efforts when available. For questions, please contact development@dkms.org.

Run and fundraise for DKMS!

Join Team DKMS Sign up

Team DKMS is looking to partner with and support more runners, walkers, and bikers across the country. Reach out to learn how we can work together to delete blood cancer/blood disorders through events in your community.

Below are the current programs we are charity partners with:

2025 United Airlines NYC Half Sign up

Help our dedicated team of runners raise critical funds to give blood cancer patients a second chance at life.

Show your support for our runners and our mission on March 15, 2026 by making a donation today: 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon - Campaign.

2026 TD Five Boro Bike Tour Sign up

Join Team DKMS as they bike across New York to support the battle against blood disease.

Interested in supporting DKMS by cycling across New York City? Sign up to learn more about the 2026 TD Five Boro Bike Tour, taking place on May 3, 2026, and help us delete blood cancer!

2026 TCS New York City Marathon Sign up

An iconic race through New York City, and a chance to help delete blood cancer.

DKMS is honored to be a charity sponsor for the TCS New York City Marathon, taking place this year on Sunday, November 1, 2026. You can support our team of runners by making a donation today! 2026 TCS NYC Marathon - Campaign