Team DKMS is looking to partner and support more runners, walkers and bikers across the country. Reach out to learn how we can work together to delete blood cancer/blood disorders through events in your community.

Below are current programs we are Charity Partners with:

2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon

Join our team for the 2023 United Airlines NYC ½ Marathon this March and help to raise awareness and support for blood cancer patients.

2023 TCS NYC Marathon

Join our dedicated team of runners and raise critical funds to give blood cancer patients a second chance at life.

