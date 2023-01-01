Register nowMake a gift

DKMS donor Burcu running for Team DKMS in the NYC Marathon in 2018.

You can make a difference one mile at a time. Join Team DKMS, a charity racing team dedicated to helping every blood cancer patient find a matching donor.

Run and fundraise for DKMS!

Team DKMS is looking to partner and support more runners, walkers and bikers across the country. Reach out to learn how we can work together to delete blood cancer/blood disorders through events in your community.

Below are current programs we are Charity Partners with:

2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon
Join our team for the 2023 United Airlines NYC ½ Marathon this March and help to raise awareness and support for blood cancer patients.

2023 TCS NYC Marathon
Join our dedicated team of runners and raise critical funds to give blood cancer patients a second chance at life.

Runners, family, friends and Team DKMS supporters can also purchase their own DKMS gear our Team DKMS Gear Shop. A portion of the proceeds go back to DKMS to continue benefiting our mission.


Development Team
development@dkms.org
DKMS Partners with ACS
Join the fight against blood cancer by raising money to support our mission.
Patients
Colleges
You can support the DKMS in many ways and thus give new hope for life to many blood cancer patients.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

