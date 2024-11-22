2025 United Airlines NYC Half

As a Charity Partner, DKMS is guaranteed (15) registrations for the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half and we invite you to take part and help fight blood cancer every step of the way. As a member of TEAM DKMS, you will receive the following membership perks as part of our fundraising team: · Guaranteed entry in 2025 United Airlines NYC Half (registration fee not included): Team DKMS Swag Appreciation Gift Customizable fundraising page Fundraising toolkit Support to help you reach your goal of $2,000 for DKMS! · Start and End Date: March 16, 2025