Getting involved is simple, but the impact is extraordinary. When you organize a stem cell donor drive, you’re not only giving patients a second chance at life, you’re also stepping into a leadership role, building teamwork and event-planning skills, and strengthening your resume with meaningful community service. Most importantly, you’ll be part of a movement of students nationwide who are proving that one campus, one club, one drive at a time can truly help save lives.
With your leadership and our support, your campus has the power to give patients around the world a second chance at life. One drive can spark a movement, and one student leader can help save lives. Why not you?
As a Campus Lead, you’ll play a key role in bringing lifesaving opportunities to your campus. Your responsibilities include:
Serving as the main point of contact with DKMS to plan and run your donor drive.
You won’t be doing this alone; we’ll be with you every step of the way. When you take on this role, DKMS will:
Start a Stem Cell Society – Create a student organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and new donor recruitment year-round.
Host a Swab Party – Bring DKMS to your club meeting, student government gathering, or Greek life chapter. Sign up new potential donors in a fun, social setting while introducing your friends to the cause and recruiting future volunteers.
Raise Awareness – Set up an information table in high-traffic areas like the student union or library. Use it as an opportunity to answer questions and clear up myths about stem cell donation.
Fundraise Creatively – Bake sales, benefit concerts, trivia nights, date auctions – whatever fits your campus culture. Every dollar raised helps DKMS register more donors.
Race for the Cause – Turn athletic events like 5Ks, marathons, or Tough Mudders into team fundraisers. Get active while raising money to fight blood cancer.
Online Giving – Launch your own fundraising page at getinvolved.dkms.org/FightBloodCancer and share it with friends and family near and far.
A campus joins the DKMS 100 club after adding at least 100 people to the donor pool through a campus donor drive. There schools were part of the 100 Club in Spring 2025:
* Saint Louis University
* University of Alabama
* Emporia State University
* University of Central Arkansas
* Colorado School of Mines
* Houston Christian University
* Tarleton State University
* Williams College
* South Plains College
* Nicholls State University
* California Baptist University
* Montclair State University
Reference Links:
a. College initiator story
b. College donor story
c. College drive story