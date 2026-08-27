Getting involved is simple, but the impact is extraordinary. When you organize a stem cell donor drive, you’re not only giving patients a second chance at life, you’re also stepping into a leadership role, building teamwork and event-planning skills, and strengthening your resume with meaningful community service. Most importantly, you’ll be part of a movement of students nationwide who are proving that one campus, one club, one drive at a time can truly help save lives.



With your leadership and our support, your campus has the power to give patients around the world a second chance at life. One drive can spark a movement, and one student leader can help save lives. Why not you?

What’s Expected of a Campus Lead

As a Campus Lead, you’ll play a key role in bringing lifesaving opportunities to your campus. Your responsibilities include:

Serving as the main point of contact with DKMS to plan and run your donor drive.

Recruiting and leading a team of friends and volunteers to help register donors on the day of your drive.

Choosing the best day, time, and location to reach as many students as possible.

Hosting a kickoff meeting with your team to align on logistics, promotion, and volunteer roles.

Promoting your drive widely across campus – through social media, flyers, word of mouth, and student organizations – to maximize participation.

Securing support from campus administration when needed.

Making sure all registration materials are returned to DKMS promptly after your drive.





What You Can Expect From DKMS

You won’t be doing this alone; we’ll be with you every step of the way. When you take on this role, DKMS will:

Pair you with a dedicated Drive Coach to guide and train you through the donor drive from beginning to end.

Provide all the supplies you’ll need, including promotional materials and registration kits.

Offer a professional reference from DKMS to add to your resume.

Recognize and celebrate your leadership, generosity, and impact.

During Fall 2025, student organizations hosting donor drives will also have the opportunity to apply for the William G. Pomeroy Saving Lives Service Award, a $2,500 grant. Learn more at: dkms.org/service-award





Looking for more ways to make an impact on campus? Here are some ideas to keep the momentum going:



Start a Stem Cell Society – Create a student organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and new donor recruitment year-round.

Host a Swab Party – Bring DKMS to your club meeting, student government gathering, or Greek life chapter. Sign up new potential donors in a fun, social setting while introducing your friends to the cause and recruiting future volunteers.

Raise Awareness – Set up an information table in high-traffic areas like the student union or library. Use it as an opportunity to answer questions and clear up myths about stem cell donation.

Fundraise Creatively – Bake sales, benefit concerts, trivia nights, date auctions – whatever fits your campus culture. Every dollar raised helps DKMS register more donors.

Race for the Cause – Turn athletic events like 5Ks, marathons, or Tough Mudders into team fundraisers. Get active while raising money to fight blood cancer.

Online Giving – Launch your own fundraising page at getinvolved.dkms.org/FightBloodCancer and share it with friends and family near and far.



100 Club

A campus joins the DKMS 100 club after adding at least 100 people to the donor pool through a campus donor drive. There schools were part of the 100 Club in Spring 2025:



* Saint Louis University

* University of Alabama

* Emporia State University

* University of Central Arkansas

* Colorado School of Mines

* Houston Christian University

* Tarleton State University

* Williams College

* South Plains College

* Nicholls State University

* California Baptist University

* Montclair State University



Reference Links:



a. College initiator story

b. College donor story

c. College drive story



Be a Campus Hero Lead the way—bring life-saving impact to your campus. Read More



