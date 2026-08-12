Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events
People with smartphones about to register as a donor

Tell a friend

Inspire your friends to register through social media.

Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
LinkedIn
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit
Start virtual drive.
Get Involved
Stemcell transport with a plane
Get the latest news and stories
true haden
The patients we help
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH