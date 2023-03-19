Register nowMake a gift

DKMS donor registration drive volunteers, swabbing potential blood stem cell donors at a drive for a leukemia patient looking for his donor match.

Thank you for checking out our events page for different opportunities to get involved with DKMS. Here you can find details around public donor registration events and more.

The donor drives for blood cancer patients are usually organized by friends and relatives together with DKMS. These events are hosted to spread awareness of the topic of blood cancer and stem cell donation and offer the opportunity to support our mission and patients through the United States and across the globe by registering as a potential lifesaver.

Would you like to host your own registration event, e.g. in your school, company or sports club, you can learn more here or by emailing donorrecruitment@dkms.org.

Stay tuned to this page as more information and new upcoming events may occur in your area.

Fundraising Event
2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon
New York City
03/19/2023
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Fundraising Event
2023 TCS NYC Marathon
New York City
11/05/2023
Get involved with DKMS and support our mission
DKMS Partners with ACS
Join the fight against blood cancer by raising money to support our mission.
Patient Engagement

Get involved as

Patients
Colleges
If you would like to share your personal inspiring story please send us a message.
More ways to help
You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to many blood cancer patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
Share with your friends
