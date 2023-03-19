Thank you for checking out our events page for different opportunities to get involved with DKMS. Here you can find details around public donor registration events and more.

The donor drives for blood cancer patients are usually organized by friends and relatives together with DKMS. These events are hosted to spread awareness of the topic of blood cancer and stem cell donation and offer the opportunity to support our mission and patients through the United States and across the globe by registering as a potential lifesaver.

Would you like to host your own registration event, e.g. in your school, company or sports club, you can learn more here or by emailing donorrecruitment@dkms.org.

Stay tuned to this page as more information and new upcoming events may occur in your area.