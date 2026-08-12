Patient Engagement

About DKMS

DKMS was founded in 1991 after one family’s struggle to find a life-saving bone marrow donor. Since then, our mission has remained steadfast: to provide as many second chances at life as possible, giving families more time with their loved ones.

We work directly with patients, families, and communities to educate, inspire, and encourage individuals to register as potential donors—the crucial first step in offering patients a second chance at life. Every patient’s journey is unique, and we are committed to providing a personalized approach for each individual and their caretakers.

Partnering with patients and their communities allows us to grow the donor registry and share the ultimate reward: more birthdays, anniversaries, and life experiences for patients worldwide. Our goal is to help raise awareness, register new potential life-saving donors, and bring hope to the 15,000 patients in need of a transplant.

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." - Helen Keller

Join the Conversation That Shapes Tomorrow Register today Register Now

Patient Resources and Programs:

Individualized Patient Approach

Every patient receives personalized support. We provide tailored resources and guidance, leverage our U.S. and international networks, and apply best practices to reach and inspire as many potential donors as possible. We recognize that navigating treatment, donor searches, and family concerns can feel overwhelming, so we make it our mission to stand alongside patients every step of the way.

Free Family Typing Program

Cancer treatment is expensive, and insurance coverage can be complex. Our free family typing program covers testing costs for immediate family members (siblings, children, parents) when insurance does not. Tests are requested through the patient’s medical team, with results returned in 7–10 business days. By removing financial barriers, we ensure that families can focus on what matters most—the health and well-being of their loved one.

Host a Donor Registration Drive

Hosting a donor drive is a powerful way for friends and family to take action. Drives raise awareness of the urgent need for blood stem cell donors and expand the registry to help more patients find matches. Hosting a drive is free, and money is never a barrier to participation. These events provide an opportunity for people to come together, learn about the impact of donation, and contribute directly to saving lives. You can learn more about hosting a drive here.

Cost

Registering as a donor or hosting a donor drive is completely free. We ensure that financial considerations never stand in the way of someone’s ability to participate or make a life-saving impact.

International Reach

DKMS operates globally, with teams in seven countries: Germany, the UK, Chile, Poland, India, South Africa, and the U.S. We share stories, build communities of support, and collaborate worldwide to save lives. By connecting patients and donors across continents, DKMS creates a truly global network that amplifies hope and transforms the possibilities for thousands of patients.

Education and Awareness

A lack of information or misconceptions can prevent people from becoming donors. With over 30 years of experience, we educate communities across the U.S., providing the knowledge and tools to raise awareness and register new donors (ages 18–55) at no cost. By empowering communities with accurate information, we increase the likelihood of finding matching donors and offer patients a real chance at life.

Do you need more information? Contact us

Testimonials





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Dr. Omar Durani

"For us, DKMS was like a family member. When we were focusing on our child, DKMS shared our story and helped our friends and family set up drives throughout the nation in search of a match for our daughter." - Dr. Omar Durani





Anessa Haden

"It felt like all my prayers were answered when I was connected with DKMS. While I am fighting this horrible disease in the hospital with my baby, DKMS is sharing our story to help find her a donor. Not just one donor for my baby, but donors for LOTS of people’s babies. DKMS is truly the gift I didn’t even have to ask for." - Anessa Haden





Peggy Burkhard, Executive Director, nbmtLINK





“I cannot say enough about what a pleasure it is to partner with DKMS. In addition to saving lives, DKMS really focuses on the donor and the patient and all that they need to thrive and live life to the fullest. They are always finding new ways to educate and inspire and it does not go unnoticed. At nbmtLINK, we consider this organization to be second to none and first class in all they do.” - Peggy Burkhard, Executive Director





Meet Our Current Patients:

DKMS supports countless patients nationwide, and the stories above are just a few of them. You can discover more patients and virtual drives here and register as a donor down below. Be a part of the mission of making history and changing tomorrow.

