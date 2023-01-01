Finding the Perfect Match for Clementine

Clementine Blackham is the beautiful daughter of Tanner and Tim Blackham. Clementine has recently been diagnosed with an extraordinarily rare and newly discovered genetic mutation and she is in need of finding her genetic twin that can provide Clementine with a second chance at life.

Clementine will soon be heading to one of the only transplant doctors to do this transplant on a patient with this mutation and will be under the care of the doctor who discovered this gene mutation. She is the first female to be diagnosed. Clementine will be undergoing a high dose of chemotherapy to wipe out her immune system before she is able to go into the transplant., and the family is asking for prayers and support as they embark on this journey to find Clementine's perfect match.

Anyone between the ages of 18-55 that is in general good health can register!