Register now Make a gift
About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
Learn Topic
17 Articles

About DKMS

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS and the organization’s over 1,600 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With over 13 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this more than 135,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need.

Our Mission

Our story began with one family fighting to save someone they loved. When Mechtild Harf was told that the only treatment for her leukemia was a bone marrow transplant, she had no matching family members.

Mechtild Harf

At the time, there were only 3,000 potential stem cell donors on the German registry to provide a transplant. Confronted by the knowledge that his wife faced difficult odds in finding a matching donor, her husband Peter decided to apply his prolific business skills to the question of how to give his wife and patients like her the best chance at survival. The answer seemed clear: more unrelated donors meant better chances for all patients in need.

Peter founded DKMS with his wife’s transplant physician, Gerhard Ehninger, on the May 28, 1991, and in our first year of operations we managed to expand the registry from 3,000 donors to 68,000. Despite the Harf family’s best efforts, Mechtild ultimately did not survive. However, before she passed away she made Peter promise her that he would not stop fighting until every patient had a matching donor and a potential second chance at life. Since then Peter and his daughter Katharina Harf, the Vice Chairwoman of the DKMS Foundation Board, have kept that promise. Motivated by the fate of their wife and mother, by 1995 Katharina and Peter had helped build DKMS into the world’s largest stem cell donor registry, and ever since, we have worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission – to provide as many blood cancer patients as possible with a second chance at life.

DKMS donor James stepped up to save a life
bone marrow register
Article
Our mission and impact
DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.
Read more
Katharina Harf meeting with a patient and their family
Article
Meet our Executive Board in the US
Smart, passionate, innovative, enthusiastic, collaborative, caring, tireless - just a few of the superlatives that describe our leadership team and their approach to guiding our organization as it grows to serve more donors and save more patients.
Read more
Katharina Harf with Marcus and Matene the first time the met on stage at the 2018 gala.
Article
Meet our US Board Members
We are so grateful to our US Board Members who give their time to continue to help elevate the work DKMS is doing, supporting our donors, and the care they show for the patients we work with.
Read more
Article
Shaping the future of our DKMS Group
With an extensive range of knowledge and experience, the Foundation Board and global executive team shape the future of our international DKMS Group.
Article
Our global engagement
As the world's largest bone marrow donor center, DKMS motivates people to register as bone marrow/blood stem cell donors, giving patients all over the world a second chance at life.
Foundation Board
Article
The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life
The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life was founded in 1997 and exclusively and directly pursues non-profit and charitable purposes.
Article
The Medical Council – our medical advisory board
The Medical Council advises the board of the DKMS Foundation on medical matters, monitors developments in the relevant medical field and initiates scientific programs.
Katharina Harf
Article
“My big dream is that every patient will be saved!"
For Katharina Harf, the motivation to change the lives of blood cancer patients has always been personal. At 14 years old, she watched her mother fight and ultimately pass away from leukemia.
Donor Drive
Article
Join the DKMS team
Get inspired by doing something that really matters and join our team of dedicated, caring people at DKMS.
Miley Attocknie and Kayla West are seen onstage during attends the 17th Annual DKMS Gala
Article
2023 Impact Report
In 2023, DKMS remained steadfast in the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. Thanks to the dedication of our donors, volunteers, and partners, we made significant strides in saving lives worldwide.
Together we can save more lives
Register nowDonate Money

Other topics that might interest you

Topic
6 Articles
What is Blood Cancer? The Different Types
Blood cancer is a term used for a group of diseases that affect the body's blood cell production.
Topic
7 Articles
Our engagement in science and research
DKMS is not only the world’s leading stem cell donor center, we also help advance science & research in the transplant field.
Do you need more information?
Contact us

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH