DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.

What we do

We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.

We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.

We engage with the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.

We raise funds to increase the number and volume of registered lifesavers and promote diversity in the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.

We help improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory

We maintain our donor relations from day one of registration until stem cell donation.

We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing stem cell donor drives that can enhance the chances of finding a lifesaving match, rally community support, and provide hope.



