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About DKMS
Blood Cancer
Science & Research
bone marrow register
About DKMS

Our mission and impact

DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research.

We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow and stem cell donor drives that can enhance the chances of finding a lifesaving match, rally community support, and provide hope.

What we do

  • We create awareness of blood cancer diseases and treatments.
  • We recruit stem cell donors to give those in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.
  • We engage with the public as well as companies to organize donor registration events.
  • We raise funds to increase the number and volume of registered lifesavers and promote diversity in the worldwide pool of available stem cell donors.
  • We help improve blood cancer treatment – through our own research and state-of-the-art technology in our laboratory.
  • We maintain our donor relations from day one of registration until stem cell donation.


2023 Impact Report

More articles in this topic

Katharina Harf meeting with a patient and their family
About DKMS
Meet our Executive Board in the US
Smart, passionate, innovative, enthusiastic, collaborative, caring, tireless - just a few of the superlatives that describe our leadership team and their approach to guiding our organization as it grows to serve more donors and save more patients.
Foundation Board
About DKMS
The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life
The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life was founded in 1997 and exclusively and directly pursues non-profit and charitable purposes.
About DKMS
The Medical Council – our medical advisory board
The Medical Council advises the board of the DKMS Foundation on medical matters, monitors developments in the relevant medical field and initiates scientific programs.

More ways to help

You can support DKMS in many ways and give hope to more blood cancer and blood disorder patients.
Register as a donor
Host a donor drive
Make a gift
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

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