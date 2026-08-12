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Follow Up After Your Donation

You are important to us and we want to make sure you are doing well after your donation. After your stem cell or bone marrow donation, we will ask you to take part in donor follow-up to help keep a close eye on your well-being and walk you through recovery.

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Donor follow-up

Within one week of your donation, you will be contacted by our Follow Up team – your point of contact moving forward – dedicated to seeing you through your recovery. They will speak to you about:

  • How you’re feeling after your donation
  • Your experiences during each step of the process
  • Whether you feel fully recovered, still feel some effects, or would like medical assistance


DKMS is happy to support you in answering any other questions you might have – including organizational issues.

The follow-up consultation also gives us the chance, if you wish, to tell you a little about the patient. Here is the information that we can share:

  • The patient's sex
  • The patient’s age
  • The patient’s diagnosis
  • The country of the transplant


We may not always receive an update from the patient’s transplant center, but if we do, the follow up team will reach out to you. For legal reasons, we cannot tell you anything beyond this information at this stage. Donor and patient are subject to a period of anonymity after the transplant, and many countries do allow anonymous contact after the transplant.

DKMS is always here to receive your comments and feedback, so please share your donor experiences. We’d love to hear it all! Everything from the organizational aspects to your medical care and even your hotel. Your DKMS Follow Up contact will be there for you to get in touch with even after your follow-up consultation, including after your recovery.

Follow up call
Article
Long-Term Donor Follow-Up
DKMS will continue to follow up with you periodically after your recovery.

Other Topics

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If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?
If your human leukocyte antigens (HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of the DKMS team. The donor management team member may reach out via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Topic
4 Articles
Preparing to donate
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!
Topic
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Your donation - Preparation and procedures
You're ready to move forward and donate! You will be giving a patient the greatest gift of all: a second chance at life.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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