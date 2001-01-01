Register nowMake a gift
After your stem cell donation, we ask you to take part in a donor follow-up. This helps us to keep a close eye on your well-being.

Donor follow-up

Within one week of your donation, you will be contacted by our Follow Up team – your point of contact moving forward, dedicated to seeing you through your recovery. They will speak to you about:

  • How you’re feeling after your donation
  • Your experiences during each step of the process
  • Whether you feel fully recovered, still feel some effects, or would like medical assistance.

DKMS is happy to support you in answering any other questions you might have – including organizational issues.

The follow-up consultation also gives us the chance, if you wish, to tell you a little about the patient. Here is the information that we can share:

  • The patient's gender
  • Roughly how old they are
  • Which country the transplant was carried out in.

We may not always receive an update from the patient’s transplant center, but if we do, the follow up team will reach out to you. For legal reasons, we cannot tell you anything beyond this information at this stage. Donor and patient are subject to a period of anonymity after the transplant, and most countries do allow anonymous contact via letter directly after the transplant.

DKMS is always here to receive your comments and feedback, so please share your donor experiences. We’d love to hear it all! Everything from the organizational aspects to your medical care and even your hotel. Your DKMS contact will be there for you to get in touch with even after your follow-up consultation and will be able to help with aspects such as when and how you could potentially contact your patient.

