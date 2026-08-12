Donor follow-up

Within one week of your donation, you will be contacted by our Follow Up team – your point of contact moving forward – dedicated to seeing you through your recovery. They will speak to you about:

How you’re feeling after your donation

Your experiences during each step of the process

Whether you feel fully recovered, still feel some effects, or would like medical assistance





DKMS is happy to support you in answering any other questions you might have – including organizational issues.

The follow-up consultation also gives us the chance, if you wish, to tell you a little about the patient. Here is the information that we can share:

The patient's sex

The patient’s age

The patient’s diagnosis

The country of the transplant





We may not always receive an update from the patient’s transplant center, but if we do, the follow up team will reach out to you. For legal reasons, we cannot tell you anything beyond this information at this stage. Donor and patient are subject to a period of anonymity after the transplant, and many countries do allow anonymous contact after the transplant.

DKMS is always here to receive your comments and feedback, so please share your donor experiences. We’d love to hear it all! Everything from the organizational aspects to your medical care and even your hotel. Your DKMS Follow Up contact will be there for you to get in touch with even after your follow-up consultation, including after your recovery.