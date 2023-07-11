Long-Term Donor Follow-Up

Recovery from your donation is a high priority of DKMS and our Follow Up coordinators. Your assigned Follow Up coordinator will contact you approximately 2 days, one week, one month, and six months after donating to check on your recovery. You will then receive an annual questionnaire once a year for ten years after donating.

Your coordinator will be here to answer any questions you have post-donation. Below are a few FAQs, but please do not hesitate to reach out.