Long-Term Donor Follow-Up

Recovery from your donation is a high priority of DKMS and our Follow Up coordinators. Your assigned Follow Up coordinator will contact you approximately 2 days, one week, one month, and six months after donating to check on your recovery. You will then receive an annual questionnaire once a year for ten years after donating.
Your coordinator will be here to answer any questions you have post-donation. Below are a few FAQs, but please do not hesitate to reach out.
We will contact you to check on your recovery approximately 2 days, one week, one month and six months after donating. You will then receive an annual questionnaire once a year for ten years after donating.
No, you will not require any exams or testing after your donation unless you’re having severe or prolonged symptoms.
For PSBC donors, the average time it takes to fully recover is 1-3 weeks. For donors who have undergone the surgical method, it takes usually 2-4 weeks. Symptoms during the recovery period are usually mild to moderate and they usually do not interfere with your normal functioning.
All you need to do to withdraw from follow up is to inform your Follow-Up Coordinator about your decision.
Your Follow Up Coordinator will discuss the rules for your patient’s transplant center and explain the policies regarding updates and if you’re allowed to have any contact with your recipient. Please be aware that the rules vary greatly between countries and unfortunately we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get an update on your recipient or that contact is allowed.
Please contact your Follow Up Coordinator as soon as possible to ensure a timely resolution.
Some transplant centers provide updates on recipients. Please ask your Follow Up Coordinator if they have received an update.