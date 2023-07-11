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After the donation

Long-Term Donor Follow-Up

DKMS will continue to follow up with you periodically after your recovery.

Recovery from your donation is a high priority of DKMS and our Follow Up coordinators. Your assigned Follow Up coordinator will contact you approximately 2 days, one week, one month, and six months after donating to check on your recovery. You will then receive an annual questionnaire once a year for ten years after donating.

Your coordinator will be here to answer any questions you have post-donation. Below are a few FAQs, but please do not hesitate to reach out.

Frequently Asked Questions - Donor Follow Up
How often will I be contacted after donation?

We will contact you to check on your recovery approximately 2 days, one week, one month and six months after donating. You will then receive an annual questionnaire once a year for ten years after donating.

Will I need to have any medical exams or blood draws done after donation?

No, you will not require any exams or testing after your donation unless you’re having severe or prolonged symptoms.

How long does it take to recover from donating?

For PSBC donors, the average time it takes to fully recover is 1-3 weeks. For donors who have undergone the surgical method, it takes usually 2-4 weeks. Symptoms during the recovery period are usually mild to moderate and they usually do not interfere with your normal functioning.

What do I do if I no longer want to be contacted for follow up?

All you need to do to withdraw from follow up is to inform your Follow-Up Coordinator about your decision.

How do I find out how my recipient is doing?

Your Follow Up Coordinator will discuss the rules for your patient’s transplant center and explain the policies regarding updates and if you’re allowed to have any contact with your recipient. Please be aware that the rules vary greatly between countries and unfortunately we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get an update on your recipient or that contact is allowed.

What do I do if I receive a medical bill?

Please contact your Follow Up Coordinator as soon as possible to ensure a timely resolution.

I would like to know how my recipient is doing, what do I need to do?

Some transplant centers provide updates on recipients. Please ask your Follow Up Coordinator if they have received an update.

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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