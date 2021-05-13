Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified, and experienced collection centers located at hospitals or blood centers.
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We make every effort to ensure your stem cell donation is carried out in a clinic close to your home, although in some cases important factors may mean you need to travel. DKMS will organize and pay for your travel.
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