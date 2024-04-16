Register now Make a gift
A potential match

What to expect from a briefing call

The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood stem cell donation.

04/16/2024

To get started, we will contact you to provide a detailed briefing on what lies ahead. We will provide an overview of the entire donation process, including the required physical exam and what to expect at the actual donation. As we talk, please ask us about everything that is on your mind – because our goal is for you to feel well informed by the end of the conversation. We will be happy to answer your questions at any stage of the process.

We will also send you a donor handbook that contains all the information you need to know about donation.

