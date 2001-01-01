Skip to main content
As the world’s leading blood stem cell donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards.
Topic
5 Articles
If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?
If your human leukocyte antigens ( HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of our donor management team via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Topic
4 Articles
Preparing to donate
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!
Topic
5 Articles
Your donation - Preparation and procedures
You're ready to move forward and donate! You will be giving a patient the greatest gift of all: a second chance at life.
Topic
3 Articles
You are important to us
After your stem cell donation, we ask you to take part in a donor follow-up. This helps us to keep a close eye on your well-being.
Topic
3 Articles
Contact with the patient
For many donors, the main concern post-donation is for the recipient of their stem cells: How are they doing? Can they be contacted? Would it be possible to meet them?
Popular Donor Articles
Stem cell donation
Peripheral blood stem cell collection
The most common method of stem cell removal is peripheral stem cell collection, which is used...
Prepare to donate
Where and when you donate
Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified...
Prepare to donate
We cover your costs
DKMS will cover any costs incurred in connection with your stem cell donation or preliminary ...
