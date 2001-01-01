A blood cancer diagnosis is a shock and often marks the start of a race against time. For many patients, their only chance of survival is to find a matching bone marrow or blood stem cell donor, as fast as possible.

This is where registered donors come in – to save the life of a patient searching for their match. As the world’s leading donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards for both donors and patients.

We devote our hearts and minds to the constant development of innovative ideas to make the search for a donor, and all the other processes around a blood stem cell donation, even faster and more effective.



