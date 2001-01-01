Register nowMake a gift
As the world’s leading blood stem cell donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards.

A blood cancer diagnosis is a shock and often marks the start of a race against time. For many patients, their only chance of survival is to find a matching bone marrow or blood stem cell donor, as fast as possible.

This is where registered donors come in – to save the life of a patient searching for their match. As the world’s leading donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards for both donors and patients.

We devote our hearts and minds to the constant development of innovative ideas to make the search for a donor, and all the other processes around a blood stem cell donation, even faster and more effective.


What is human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing?
Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing is a DNA-based tissue test used to match patients and do...
If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?
If your human leukocyte antigens ( HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of our donor management team via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Preparing to donate
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!
Your donation - Preparation and procedures
You're ready to move forward and donate! You will be giving a patient the greatest gift of all: a second chance at life.
