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Search for a match

As the world’s leading blood stem cell donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards.

DNA helix

A blood cancer diagnosis is a shock and often marks the start of a race against time. For many patients, their only chance of survival is to find a matching bone marrow or blood stem cell donor, as fast as possible.

This is where registered donors come in – to save the life of a patient searching for their match. As the world’s leading donor center, we are constantly improving our quality standards for both donors and patients.

We devote our hearts and minds to the constant development of innovative ideas to make the search for a donor, and all the other processes around a blood stem cell donation, even faster and more effective.


DNA Helix
Article
What Is HLA Typing and Why It Matters for Matching Donors
Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is a crucial step in matching stem cell and bone marrow donors with patients. This process ensures a patient’s immune system can accept donated cells , which can be life-saving during treatment for blood cancers and other serious diseases.
Sideview of a DKMS donor sits in a hospital chair as she donates blood stem cells
Article
Donor Eligibility Requirements
Learn more about the eligibility requirements to register as a blood stem cell and bone marrow donor with DKMS.

Other Topics

Topic
3 Articles
If you are a potential match for a patient, what happens next?
If your human leukocyte antigens (HLA) is found to match a patient, you will be contacted by a member of the DKMS team. The donor management team member may reach out via email, phone call, text message, and letter to share the news and to kick-off this exciting process.
Topic
4 Articles
Preparing to donate
After confirmatory typing, you are probably excited to know if you will be called to move forward. So are we!
Topic
4 Articles
Your donation - Preparation and procedures
You're ready to move forward and donate! You will be giving a patient the greatest gift of all: a second chance at life.
Do you need more information?
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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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