Register now Make a gift
Search for a match
A Potential Match
Prepare to Donate
Stem Cell Donation
After the Donation
How is my patient?
Sideview of a DKMS donor sits in a hospital chair as she donates blood stem cells
The perfect match

Donor Eligibility Requirements

Learn more about the eligibility requirements to register as a blood stem cell and bone marrow donor with DKMS.

Every 3 minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma. Blood stem cell transplants can be used to cure these and 70 other blood disorders. You, as a potential donor, could be the answer they are waiting for.

DKMS provides patients with a second chance at life through facilitating transplants - working closely with their families from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. Your donor journey begins with a swab of the cheek that takes three minutes and can be the action that leads to this lifesaving transplant.

Learn what the donor eligibility requirements are and if eligible, request your free swab kit sent directly to you.

Basic eligibility requirements to register:

  • Between the ages of 18 – 55
  • In general good health
  • Body Mass Index (BMI) under 40
  • Not already registered with another donor center - you only need to register once:
    • Be The Match
    • Gift of Life
  • A permanent US resident
  • Not an active member of the military (contact Salute to Life to register)

Health conditions you can register with:

You can register if the following criteria apply to you:

  • Enlarged thyroid or underactive thyroid
  • Thyroid (hypothyroidism/Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis stable and symptom-free. NOT Graves’ disease)
  • Iron-deficiency anemia, if treatable with iron supplement
  • Hay fever, mild asthma, minor food allergy
  • Basalioma and cervical carcinoma in situ, if fully removed
  • Unipolar depression, mild depression, without any limitations in daily life; no previous manic episodes
  • High blood pressure, stable and well-controlled

Health conditions you cannot register with:

You will not be able to register if you have any of the following conditions:

  • HIV
  • History of heart surgery or heart disease
  • Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)
  • Diabetes requiring injectable medication
  • Hepatitis B or C
  • Kidney or liver disease
  • History of stroke, including TIA
  • Chronic or severe neck, spine or back problems
  • Epilepsy or other seizure within one year
  • History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders
  • Had a severe concussion, more than 6 concussions, or a history of traumatic brain injury
  • Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, and cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)


Ready to become a potential lifesaver? Join the register now!

Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Hand holding a phone with a red background and white text reading, "Just one swab can give hope to thoughts of patients."
Share with your friends
View All
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH