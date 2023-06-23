Every 3 minutes someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma. Blood stem cell transplants can be used to cure these and 70 other blood disorders. You, as a potential donor, could be the answer they are waiting for.

DKMS provides patients with a second chance at life through facilitating transplants - working closely with their families from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. Your donor journey begins with a swab of the cheek that takes three minutes and can be the action that leads to this lifesaving transplant.

Learn what the donor eligibility requirements are and if eligible, request your free swab kit sent directly to you.

Basic eligibility requirements to register:

Between the ages of 18 – 55

In general good health

Body Mass Index (BMI) under 40

Not already registered with another donor center - you only need to register once: Be The Match Gift of Life

A permanent US resident

Not an active member of the military (contact Salute to Life to register)

Health conditions you can register with:

You can register if the following criteria apply to you:

Enlarged thyroid or underactive thyroid

Thyroid (hypothyroidism/Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis stable and symptom-free. NOT Graves’ disease)

Iron-deficiency anemia, if treatable with iron supplement

Hay fever, mild asthma, minor food allergy

Basalioma and cervical carcinoma in situ, if fully removed

Unipolar depression, mild depression, without any limitations in daily life; no previous manic episodes

High blood pressure, stable and well-controlled

Health conditions you cannot register with:

You will not be able to register if you have any of the following conditions:

HIV

History of heart surgery or heart disease

Autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable)

Diabetes requiring injectable medication

Hepatitis B or C

Kidney or liver disease

History of stroke, including TIA

Chronic or severe neck, spine or back problems

Epilepsy or other seizure within one year

History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders

Had a severe concussion, more than 6 concussions, or a history of traumatic brain injury

Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, and cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma)





Ready to become a potential lifesaver? Join the register now!