They are advised by our Medical Council. The Foundation Board and global executive team are responsible for setting the strategic direction of our DKMS group at an international level. As consultants, they also provide advice and support to our management teams at the entities in the development of local strategies.

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Elke Neujahr

In 2018, Elke Neujahr rejoined a cause that had long been close to her heart by becoming Global CEO of the DKMS Group. She also serves as Executive Vice-Chairwoman of the Board of Directors in the US and Chairwoman of the board in Poland, United Kingdom and South Africa. With a doctorate in communication sciences, Elke served national and international executives as an expert in all questions of corporate reputation, crisis, and change management. Initially holding a variety of positions in the industry, Elke ultimately switched to the consulting side of the corporate communications business. She has been Partner and CEO of a leading European PR Consultancy before she successfully ran her own company for 15 years. With her 40 years of expertise in general management she drives the development of the DKMS Group.

As the Global CEO, Elke oversees all DKMS operations and the organization’s continued international expansion.

“Every year, tens of thousands of donor searches are initiated across the globe. At DKMS, we are working to ensure that every patient in need finds a matching donor. Our mission is driven by the countless employees, for whom this is a matter close to the heart, and the millions of compassionate individuals across the world who we are proud to call our donors. We go out of our way to increase awareness and encourage people internationally to register as a blood stem cell donor. Aware of the need for a multifaceted approach, we will continue to extend our mission and are currently investing in providing access to transplantation. The only effective way to address blood cancer and other life-threatening blood diseases is with a macro perspective that ensures no patient is left behind, regardless of their geographic location or socio-economic status.”





Chief Financial Officer: Jérôme-Oliver Quella

Jérôme-Oliver Quella has joined DKMS in 2022 as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. He oversees finance and accounting as well as the administration and management of the DKMS entities.

Jérôme studied business administration at the University of Augsburg and additionally holds a master's degree in international business law (LL.M.) from Dresden International University.

He spent numerous years working for leading auditing companies and held various senior positions in international as well as not-for-profit organisations. He brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, corporate finance, international taxes, other capital market compliance as well as internal IT.

Chief Medical Officer: Dr. Alexander Schmidt

Dr. Alexander Schmidt has been Managing Director and the Chief Medical Officer of DKMS since 2013. He is responsible for all areas that provide professional information and advice as well as coordination and support for donors before, during and after a donation, thus ensuring safe bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cell donations.

In addition, Alexander oversees the ongoing relationship management with transplant centers, search units and registries and the medical advice for all international DKMS entities. He and his teams are also responsible for various quality programs and scientific projects.

Alexander holds a doctorate in mathematics and medicine. After working as an intern at Heidelberg University Hospital, he worked as a management consultant with a focus on health care issues. He has been working for DKMS since 2002 in various management positions. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the DKMS Life Science Lab and the DKMS Stem Cell Bank and Chief Scientific Officer of the DKMS Registry.