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Shaping the future of our DKMS Group

With an extensive range of knowledge and experience, the Foundation Board and global executive team shape the future of our international DKMS Group.

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Elke Neujahr

Dr. Elke Neujahr
Elke Neujahr

Dr. Elke Neujahr is the Global CEO of DKMS Group and the CEO of DKMS Donor Center since 2019. She is also represented in various roles on the supervisory boards of the DKMS Group companies at the international level.

Neujahr received her doctorate in communication science from the Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster. As an expert in crisis communication and co-owner of a large PR agency and later her own consulting firm, she supported national and international executives for many years in all matters of corporate reputation, change management, as well as crisis prevention and communication.

As a PR manager, she initially worked in various leading positions in industry before switching to the consulting side. In 2018, Elke Neujahr rejoined a cause that had long been close to her heart by becoming Global CEO of the DKMS Group. She also became Executive Vice-Chairwoman of the Board of Directors in the United States and Chairwoman of the board in Poland, United Kingdom and South Africa.

With a doctorate in communication sciences, Elke served national and international executives as an expert in all questions of corporate reputation, crisis, and change management. Initially holding a variety of positions in the industry, Elke ultimately switched to the consulting side of the corporate communications business. She has been Partner and CEO of a leading European PR Consultancy before she successfully ran her own company for 15 years. With 40 years of expertise in general management, she drives the development of the DKMS Group.

As the Global CEO, Elke oversees all DKMS operations and the organization’s continued international expansion.

Chief Financial Officer: Bernd Weinel

Bernd Weinel

Bernd Weinel has joined DKMS in 2023 as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. He oversees finance and accounting as well as the administration and management of the DKMS entities.

Bernd studied business administration at the Goethe University Frankfurt and thereafter working many years in international companies including several years in Spain.

He brings many years of experience as an interim manager for outstanding assignments in the areas of Finance, Controlling, M&A and Restructuring as well as CFO and Finance Director in the medical technology, media, consumer goods, manufacturing and chemical industries.

Extended Global Executive Leadership Team

Global Chief Scientific Officer: Prof. Dr. Johannes Schetelig

Global Chief Scientific Officer: Prof. Dr. Johannes Schetelig

Prof. Dr. Johannes Schetelig serves as Global Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of the DKMS Group. In this role, he leads the organization’s scientific strategy, strengthens collaboration across DKMS research entities, and advances innovation to improve outcomes for patients with blood cancer and other disorders of the blood-forming system.

Johannes is a hematologist, transplant physician, and Professor of Stem Cell Transplantation at the TU Dresden. Since 2013, he leads the organization’s Clinical Trials Unit (CTU), overseeing national and international clinical research programs.

With more than two decades of experience in hematology, stem cell transplantation, and clinical research, Johannes is recognized as one of Europe’s leading experts in the field. As Global CSO, he works closely with the DKMS Group leadership team to expand scientific partnerships, accelerate research and innovation, and help provide more patients worldwide with a second chance at life.

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Meet our Executive Board in the US
Smart, passionate, innovative, enthusiastic, collaborative, caring, tireless - just a few of the superlatives that describe our leadership team and their approach to guiding our organization as it grows to serve more donors and save more patients.
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The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life
The DKMS Foundation for Giving Life was founded in 1997 and exclusively and directly pursues non-profit and charitable purposes.
About DKMS
The Medical Council – our medical advisory board
The Medical Council advises the board of the DKMS Foundation on medical matters, monitors developments in the relevant medical field and initiates scientific programs.

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