Our global engagement

As the world's largest bone marrow donor center, DKMS motivates people to register as bone marrow/blood stem cell donors, giving patients all over the world a second chance at life.

02/10/2021

We help across borders

Nine percent of all stem cell donations worldwide are enabled by DKMS. To work towards our goal of finding a matching donor for everyone in need of a bone marrow or stem cell donation, we need to continue to grow and register potential donors from all over the world.

We are international

Every day, over 900 DKMS employees around the world are committed to giving more people in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.

Chile
DKMS Chile
Visit dkms.cl
Germany
DKMS Germany
Visit dkms.de
Poland
DKMS Poland
Visit dkms.pl
United Kingdom
DKMS UK
Visit dkms.org.uk
India
DKMS-BMST India
Visit dkms-bmst.org
South Africa
The Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS
Visit sunflowerfund.org


