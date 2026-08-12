Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Team Nicole

Register for this drive

Nicole is in need of a donor for her second battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. You can request a kit, swab the inside of your cheeks, and mail it back at no cost in order to potentially be a life saver for Nicole or many others waiting for their genetic twin. Nicole wants people to know that "ethnicity matters when donating" and that there are "too few people of African descent registered to donate." Even if you are unable to donate to Nicole, there are countless others across the world that are hoping for a donor to offer them a potential cure for their blood disorder.

Request a kit today and complete it so that you might be able to help Nicole and others!

DKMS Contact Person
Adam White
adam@dkms.org
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH