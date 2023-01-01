Register nowMake a gift

Team Nicole

Register for this drive

Nicole is in need of a donor for her second battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. You can request a kit, swab the inside of your cheeks, and mail it back at no cost in order to potentially be a life saver for Nicole or many others waiting for their genetic twin. Nicole wants people to know that "ethnicity matters when donating" and that there are "too few people of African descent registered to donate." Even if you are unable to donate to Nicole, there are countless others across the world that are hoping for a donor to offer them a potential cure for their blood disorder.

Request a kit today and complete it so that you might be able to help Nicole and others!

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH