Team Nicole

Nicole is in need of a donor for her second battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. You can request a kit, swab the inside of your cheeks, and mail it back at no cost in order to potentially be a life saver for Nicole or many others waiting for their genetic twin. Nicole wants people to know that "ethnicity matters when donating" and that there are "too few people of African descent registered to donate." Even if you are unable to donate to Nicole, there are countless others across the world that are hoping for a donor to offer them a potential cure for their blood disorder.

Request a kit today and complete it so that you might be able to help Nicole and others!