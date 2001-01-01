A Perfect Match for Emmy

“Just keep swimming” which is something that keeps Emersyn optimistic during her time in the hospital receiving treatment. Emmy has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and is currently being treated at Hackensack University Hospital. Emersyn is a freshman in high school and is the lead singer in her band. In her spare time, she enjoys volleyball, dancing, and skiing. Emersyn is looking for her perfect match so she can get back to “living her best fun and teenage life”.

Anyone between the ages 18-55 that are in general good health can register below! Please register to help Emmy and other patients facing the same battles!



