A Perfect Match for Emmy Emmy has found her lifesaving match and is helping others find theirs!

Emmy has found her match!! She is now back to doing all the things she loves like playing volleyball and flag football, going skiing, singing with her band, going to beach and doing all things teenagers should be doing!

Emmy's story inspired numerous in person Donor Drives resulting in over 2000 new registrants added to the database. There have also been over 2000 additional people who've requested online swab kits sent directly to their home.

Emmy has created a not-for-Profit organization and her mission is for you and for your loved ones to always have a bone marrow match. She continues to host drives to raise awareness about blood cancers and tell others how easy it is to swab your cheeks and possibly save a life! Register now for a swab kit to be sent to you!





Original Story:

“Just keep swimming” which is something that keeps Emersyn optimistic during her time in the hospital receiving treatment. Emmy has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and is currently being treated at Hackensack University Hospital. Emersyn is a freshman in high school and is the lead singer in her band. In her spare time, she enjoys volleyball, dancing, and skiing. Emersyn is looking for her perfect match so she can get back to “living her best fun and teenage life”.

Anyone between the ages 18-55 that are in general good health can register below! Please register to help Emmy and other patients facing the same battles!



