Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

A Perfect Match for Emmy

Register for this drive

A Perfect Match for Emmy

Emmy has found her lifesaving match and is helping others find theirs!

Emmy has found her match!! She is now back to doing all the things she loves like playing volleyball and flag football, going skiing, singing with her band, going to beach and doing all things teenagers should be doing!

Emmy's story inspired numerous in person Donor Drives resulting in over 2000 new registrants added to the database. There have also been over 2000 additional people who've requested online swab kits sent directly to their home.

Emmy has created a not-for-Profit organization and her mission is for you and for your loved ones to always have a bone marrow match. She continues to host drives to raise awareness about blood cancers and tell others how easy it is to swab your cheeks and possibly save a life! Register now for a swab kit to be sent to you!


Original Story:

“Just keep swimming” which is something that keeps Emersyn optimistic during her time in the hospital receiving treatment. Emmy has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and is currently being treated at Hackensack University Hospital. Emersyn is a freshman in high school and is the lead singer in her band. In her spare time, she enjoys volleyball, dancing, and skiing. Emersyn is looking for her perfect match so she can get back to “living her best fun and teenage life”.

Anyone between the ages 18-55 that are in general good health can register below! Please register to help Emmy and other patients facing the same battles!


Links and Accounts
EmmyStrongNJ@EmmyStrongNJ
DKMS Contact Person
Lauren Stock
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
lauren@dkms.org(646) 901-1897
Hope Starts Here, Join the DKMS Registry
Start Registration
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH