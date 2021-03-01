A Perfect Match for Nila

4-year-old Nila is an absolute sunshine. Together with her parents, she lives in Tehran, Iran. About five months ago, Nila developed bruises all over her body, so her parents went to see the doctor. Then came the big shock: Nila suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare disease of the blood-forming system.

Instead of enjoying her childhood and playing outside with her friends, Nila has been in the hospital ever since. To get well again, she needs a stem cell donation. Register as a potential stem cell donor and give hope to Nila and other patients worldwide. Together we can save lives!