Register nowMake a gift

A Perfect Match for Nila

Register for this drive

A Perfect Match for Nila

4-year-old Nila is an absolute sunshine. Together with her parents, she lives in Tehran, Iran. About five months ago, Nila developed bruises all over her body, so her parents went to see the doctor. Then came the big shock: Nila suffers from aplastic anemia, a rare disease of the blood-forming system.

Instead of enjoying her childhood and playing outside with her friends, Nila has been in the hospital ever since. To get well again, she needs a stem cell donation. Register as a potential stem cell donor and give hope to Nila and other patients worldwide. Together we can save lives!

DKMS Contact Person

Corey Alston
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Corey@dkms.org646-983-5922

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH