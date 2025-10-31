Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Events archive

On this page you will find an overview of past registration campaigns and events.

Local Donor Drive
Archive
Kennesaw State University with the American Medical Student Association Drive
Kennesaw
10/31/2025
Local Donor Drive
Archive
North Carolina State University Kesem Donor Drive
Raleigh, NC
10/31/2025
DKMS partner and leukemia survivor, Luis Ortega, also know as Hot 97's "HeavyHitter" Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Industry Mixer: Cancer Awareness Activation Latin Mixer
Brooklyn
10/23/2025
Fundraising Event
Archive
2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon
Brooklyn, NY
03/16/2025
Fundraising Event
Archive
2024 Queen City Saves Lives
Charlotte
09/12/2024
Fundraising Event
Archive
Charlotte Knights Partner with DKMS
Charlotte
09/11/2024
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Campbell's ReBirthDay Celebration
Dallas, TX
04/20/2024
Local Donor Drive
Archive
Together We Can Heal, Erica Bernal's Mission with DKMS
Pleasanton, TX
03/28/2024
Logo 10th Anniversary Dallas Awards Breakfast with sponsor Trammell Crow Company
Charity Event
Archive
Dallas Awards Breakfast - Celebrating 10 Years of Second Chances in Dallas
Dallas
11/15/2023
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Fundraising Event
Archive
2023 TCS NYC Marathon
New York City
11/05/2023
DKMS leukemia patient, Frank Dyer, COO of The Potter's House Dallas, Texas
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Fight for Frank
Dallas
10/14/2023
Patient Samantha Andrews
Local Donor Drive
Archive
Swabbing for Samantha
09/23/2023

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH