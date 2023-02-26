Register nowMake a gift
Events archive

On this page you will find an overview of past registration campaigns and events.

Select your categories
DKMS leukemia patient, Frank Dyer, COO of The Potter's House Dallas, Texas
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Fight for Frank
Dallas
02/26/2023
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Campbell’s Leukemia Fight
Dallas
01/22/2023
Fundraising Event
Archive
Join Team DKMS at the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon
New York City, NY
11/06/2022
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, joining the registry, hosting your own [registration] event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All