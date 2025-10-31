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Events
Event Archive
Events archive
On this page you will find an overview of past registration campaigns and events.
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Local Donor Drive
Archive
Kennesaw State University with the American Medical Student Association Drive
Kennesaw
10/31/2025
Local Donor Drive
Archive
North Carolina State University Kesem Donor Drive
Raleigh, NC
10/31/2025
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Industry Mixer: Cancer Awareness Activation Latin Mixer
Brooklyn
10/23/2025
Fundraising Event
Archive
2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon
Brooklyn, NY
03/16/2025
Fundraising Event
Archive
2024 Queen City Saves Lives
Charlotte
09/12/2024
Fundraising Event
Archive
Charlotte Knights Partner with DKMS
Charlotte
09/11/2024
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Campbell's ReBirthDay Celebration
Dallas, TX
04/20/2024
Local Donor Drive
Archive
Together We Can Heal, Erica Bernal's Mission with DKMS
Pleasanton, TX
03/28/2024
Charity Event
Archive
Dallas Awards Breakfast - Celebrating 10 Years of Second Chances in Dallas
Dallas
11/15/2023
Fundraising Event
Archive
2023 TCS NYC Marathon
New York City
11/05/2023
Donor Recruitment Event
Archive
Fight for Frank
Dallas
10/14/2023
Local Donor Drive
Archive
Swabbing for Samantha
09/23/2023
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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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