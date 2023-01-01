Register nowMake a gift

Students at University of South Carolina hosting a college bone marrow donor recruitment drive with DKMS
Join our fight against blood cancer!
The best chance for a blood cancer patient in need is a young stem cell transplant donor - you have the power to influence your campus.

Register donors on your campus

What's expected of a campus lead?

  • Be our main point of contact to organize and execute a drive on campus
  • Recruit and lead your team of friends and volunteers to rock and roll on the day of your drive
  • Identify the perfect day, time and location for your drive
  • Schedule a kickoff meeting with your team to discuss how to make your drive the greatest ever
  • Secure support from your campus administration (when necessary)
  • Ensure that all the registration materials (and swabs!) are returned to DKMS in a timely manner

What can you expect from DKMS?

  • Connect you with a Drive Coach to guide and train you for your first donor drive
  • Provide the tabling supplies, registration supplies and promotional materials needed
  • Supply a qualified, professional reference from DKMS for your resume
  • Encouragement, support and recognition of your dedication and generosity
100 Club

A campus joins the DKMS 100 club after adding at least 100 people to the donor pool through a campus donor drive.

Legacy Program

The DKMS Legacy Program is made up of campuses with a longstanding history of hosting annual donor drives. These groups have established a tradition of lifesaving on their campus and commit to continuing that mission each school year.



