Host a Drive Join our fight against blood cancer! Get in touch with us!





One Campus. One Drive. Countless Lives Changed.



Every year, thousands are diagnosed with blood cancers and other deadly diseases, and for many, a stem cell transplant from a stranger is the only cure. Yet countless patients never find a match. That’s where you come in. College students like you hold the power to change this. By raising awareness and registering new donors, you can close the gap and bring hope to those still waiting. Young, healthy donors of every background are urgently needed—and there’s no better place to reach them than on campuses nationwide.

Getting involved is simple, but the impact is extraordinary. When you organize a stem cell donor drive, you’re not only giving patients a second chance at life, you’re also stepping into a leadership role, building teamwork and event-planning skills, and strengthening your resume with meaningful community service. Most importantly, you’ll be part of a movement of students nationwide who are proving that one campus, one club, one drive at a time can truly help save lives.



With your leadership and our support, your campus has the power to give patients around the world a second chance at life. One drive can spark a movement, and one student leader can help save lives. Why not you?





What’s Expected of a Campus Lead

As a Campus Lead, you’ll play a key role in bringing lifesaving opportunities to your campus. Your responsibilities include:

Serving as the main point of contact with DKMS to plan and run your donor drive.

Recruiting and leading a team of friends and volunteers to help register donors on the day of your drive.

Choosing the best day, time, and location to reach as many students as possible.

Hosting a kickoff meeting with your team to align on logistics, promotion, and volunteer roles.

Promoting your drive widely across campus – through social media, flyers, word of mouth, and student organizations – to maximize participation.

Securing support from campus administration when needed.

Making sure all registration materials are returned to DKMS promptly after your drive.









What You Can Expect From DKMS

You won’t be doing this alone; we’ll be with you every step of the way. When you take on this role, DKMS will:

Pair you with a dedicated Drive Coach to guide and train you through the donor drive from beginning to end.

Provide all the supplies you’ll need, including promotional materials and registration kits.

Offer a professional reference from DKMS to add to your resume.

Recognize and celebrate your leadership, generosity, and impact.

During Fall 2025, student organizations hosting donor drives will also have the opportunity to apply for the William G. Pomeroy Saving Lives Service Award, a $2,500 grant. Learn more at: dkms.org/service-award





Host a donor drive Gather a group of volunteers from your favorite club, sports team, class, and other school groups together to plan a donor drive in your community. Reach out to plan your perfect drive. Get Started

Looking for more ways to make an impact on campus? Here are some ideas to keep the momentum going:



Start a Stem Cell Society – Create a student organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and new donor recruitment year-round.

Host a Swab Party – Bring DKMS to your club meeting, student government gathering, or Greek life chapter. Sign up new potential donors in a fun, social setting while introducing your friends to the cause and recruiting future volunteers.

Raise Awareness – Set up an information table in high-traffic areas like the student union or library. Use it as an opportunity to answer questions and clear up myths about stem cell donation.

Fundraise Creatively – Bake sales, benefit concerts, trivia nights, date auctions – whatever fits your campus culture. Every dollar raised helps DKMS register more donors.

Race for the Cause – Turn athletic events like 5Ks, marathons, or Tough Mudders into team fundraisers. Get active while raising money to fight blood cancer.

Online Giving – Launch your own fundraising page at getinvolved.dkms.org/FightBloodCancer and share it with friends and family near and far.

100 Club

A campus joins the DKMS 100 club after adding at least 100 people to the donor pool through a campus donor drive.

Saint Louis University

University of Alabama

Emporia State University

University of Central Arkansas

Colorado School of Mines

Houston Christian University

Tarleton State University

Williams College

South Plains College

Nicholls State University

California Baptist University

Montclair State University

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286 Lifesavers at The University of Alabama 04:31





Be the Reason Others Register Bring together volunteers from your club, team, class, or school group to organize a donor drive in your community. Contact us to start planning your drive. Get Started



