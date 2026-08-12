Every year, thousands are diagnosed with blood cancers and other deadly diseases, and for many, a stem cell transplant from a stranger is the only cure. Yet countless patients never find a match. That’s where you come in. College students like you hold the power to change this. By raising awareness and registering new donors, you can close the gap and bring hope to those still waiting. Young, healthy donors of every background are urgently needed—and there’s no better place to reach them than on campuses nationwide.
Getting involved is simple, but the impact is extraordinary. When you organize a stem cell donor drive, you’re not only giving patients a second chance at life, you’re also stepping into a leadership role, building teamwork and event-planning skills, and strengthening your resume with meaningful community service. Most importantly, you’ll be part of a movement of students nationwide who are proving that one campus, one club, one drive at a time can truly help save lives.
With your leadership and our support, your campus has the power to give patients around the world a second chance at life. One drive can spark a movement, and one student leader can help save lives. Why not you?
As a Campus Lead, you’ll play a key role in bringing lifesaving opportunities to your campus. Your responsibilities include:
Serving as the main point of contact with DKMS to plan and run your donor drive.
You won’t be doing this alone; we’ll be with you every step of the way. When you take on this role, DKMS will:
Pair you with a dedicated Drive Coach to guide and train you through the donor drive from beginning to end.
Start a Stem Cell Society – Create a student organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and new donor recruitment year-round.
Host a Swab Party – Bring DKMS to your club meeting, student government gathering, or Greek life chapter. Sign up new potential donors in a fun, social setting while introducing your friends to the cause and recruiting future volunteers.
Raise Awareness – Set up an information table in high-traffic areas like the student union or library. Use it as an opportunity to answer questions and clear up myths about stem cell donation.
Fundraise Creatively – Bake sales, benefit concerts, trivia nights, date auctions – whatever fits your campus culture. Every dollar raised helps DKMS register more donors.
Race for the Cause – Turn athletic events like 5Ks, marathons, or Tough Mudders into team fundraisers. Get active while raising money to fight blood cancer.
Online Giving – Launch your own fundraising page at getinvolved.dkms.org/FightBloodCancer and share it with friends and family near and far.
A campus joins the DKMS 100 club after adding at least 100 people to the donor pool through a campus donor drive.
Saint Louis University