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How is my patient?
How is my patient?
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How is my Patient Doing?

Naturally, a common question for many donors wonder how is my patient doing?" Many of them feel a deep connection with their "genetic twin" from the very beginning..

Depending on the country where the transplant takes place, we may be able to obtain updates on your recipient. Some centers do not share any information with us because it is against their policy or due to patient privacy laws. Your Follow Up Coordinator will explain the policies regarding your recipient’s transplant center and will inform you if and when they receive any information if you wish to receive it.

If you do not wish to receive any updates about your patient's health please let your Follow Up coordinator know. Of course, you can change your decision to receive health information at any time - just reach back out to us.

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