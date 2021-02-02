How is my Patient Doing?

Depending on the country the transplant takes place in and the clinic, it can take some time before we receive information on the patient. We will inform you immediately once we hear from the transplant center.

There are countries - for example, the USA or the Netherlands - where the clinics automatically inform us about the health status of the recipient of your stem cells in the first year after the transplant.

If you do not wish to receive information about the patient's health, please let your Follow Up Coordinator know. We will take your request into account immediately. Of course, you can change your decision to receive health information at any time - just reach back out to your Follow Up Coordinator.