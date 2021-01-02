Christina’s Miracle: A Family Saved

A diagnosis of leukemia didn't change Christina’s love for life, family and adventure -- the 45-year old businesswoman and mom embraced every moment even more preciously.

The key to Christina’s survival was a stem cell transplant, but first a matching donor had to be found.

Hispanics are underrepresented on the registry, so being of Hispanic descent gave me a very low chance – less than 10 percent -- of finding a perfect match,” said Christina. “That’s why finding Dianne was such a miracle.

Dianne, then 20, had joined the registry at a college drive. “When I got the call I was speechless – it was such a short time after I registered,” Dianne explained. “I said of course, of course I’ll do it. You’re taking a part of yourself and giving it to someone else to save their life while you’re still alive. I don’t know why anyone would not want to.”

Dianne donated her stem cells in late 2010. The transplant was a success and today, Christina is living enthusiastically and loving every minute of her life.

It was a powerful moment when the two met for the first time. “I just wanted to hug her,” said Dianne. “The minute I saw her there was this connection. The feeling is incredible -- it has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. She is such a positive and amazing person – you would never believe she has gone through all that she has.”

For Christina, Dianne did more than just save her life.

I am here because of Dianne. Because of her, I can watch my kids grow. Because of her, I will live to see my grandbabies. Being a donor does not just save a life – it saves a family.