During the health questionnaire we will discuss your health history. This information is confidential and used to ensure that there are not any medical or health-related factors preventing you from donating.
Share:
Once your health history form has been completed, your Workup Coordinator will reach out over the phone to review the information you provided. At that time they will ask any necessary follow-up questions.
Share:
Related Donor Articles
This section contains horizontally scrollable content. Use the Tab key or swipe to see more items.