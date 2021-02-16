Once your blood sample has been received, it may take time to complete testing to confirm you are the best match. This process can take up to 12 weeks.

Some patients have a very small window to receive a transplant, so it may have to happen very fast. For others, it can take several months. It often depends on the patient’s diagnosis and state of health, which first has to be stabilized to increase the chances of the transplant succeeding.

Either way, we will let you know immediately and keep you informed every step of the way. We will stay in touch with you and be ready to answer any questions you may have.