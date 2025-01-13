DKMS 2023 Impact Report

Saving Lives, Building Hope

Every 27 seconds, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. DKMS is here to make sure they get a second chance.

Our 2023 Highlights

12 Million+ Registered Donors

Your swab could be the next match.

Your swab could be the next match. 110,000 Lives Saved Since 1991

Behind every number is a story of hope.

Behind every number is a story of hope. Innovations Like the DKMS Stem Cell Bank

Delivering lifesaving stem cells in just 72 hours.

Learn More About Our Impact





Make an Impact

Join the Fight Against Blood Cancer

Your registration today could save a life tomorrow.

It’s easy: Join from your phone in under 5 minutes.

Your action creates a ripple effect, saving adults and children worldwide.

Register Now





Stories of Survival

From Match to Miracle

Discover the inspiring story of a patient and their donor, whose shared courage brought hope and healing across borders.

Read Their Story





Help Us Reach Our Goal

By 2030: Provide 12,000 second chances annually.

Save lives in underserved communities through free HLA typing and transplants.

Support Our Mission





Why DKMS?

Global Leader : Largest registry with 12M+ donors.

: Largest registry with 12M+ donors. Cutting-Edge Research : Improving patient outcomes with advanced clinical trials.

: Improving patient outcomes with advanced clinical trials. Life-Changing Partnerships: Supporting underserved patients in India, South Africa, and Chile.

Learn What Makes Us Unique:





Be Their Lifesaving Match Today

Every swab matters. Every match counts. Register now and help DKMS give someone a second chance.