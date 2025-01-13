DKMS 2023 Impact Report
Saving Lives, Building Hope
Every 27 seconds, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. DKMS is here to make sure they get a second chance.
Our 2023 Highlights
- 12 Million+ Registered Donors
Your swab could be the next match.
- 110,000 Lives Saved Since 1991
Behind every number is a story of hope.
- Innovations Like the DKMS Stem Cell Bank
Delivering lifesaving stem cells in just 72 hours.
Make an Impact
Join the Fight Against Blood Cancer
Your registration today could save a life tomorrow.
- It’s easy: Join from your phone in under 5 minutes.
- Your action creates a ripple effect, saving adults and children worldwide.
Stories of Survival
From Match to Miracle
Discover the inspiring story of a patient and their donor, whose shared courage brought hope and healing across borders.
Help Us Reach Our Goal
- By 2030: Provide 12,000 second chances annually.
- Save lives in underserved communities through free HLA typing and transplants.
Why DKMS?
- Global Leader: Largest registry with 12M+ donors.
- Cutting-Edge Research: Improving patient outcomes with advanced clinical trials.
- Life-Changing Partnerships: Supporting underserved patients in India, South Africa, and Chile.
Learn What Makes Us Unique:
