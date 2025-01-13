Register now Make a gift
About DKMS

DKMS Global Impact 2023: Lives Saved, Futures Changed

Every 27 seconds, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. For many, a stem cell transplant is their only hope. With 12 million donors and innovations like our Stem Cell Bank, DKMS creates second chances. Your action today can save a life tomorrow.

DKMS 2023 Impact Report

Saving Lives, Building Hope

Our 2023 Highlights

  • 12 Million+ Registered Donors
    Your swab could be the next match.
  • 110,000 Lives Saved Since 1991
    Behind every number is a story of hope.
  • Innovations Like the DKMS Stem Cell Bank
    Delivering lifesaving stem cells in just 72 hours.

Make an Impact

Join the Fight Against Blood Cancer

Your registration today could save a life tomorrow.

  • It’s easy: Join from your phone in under 5 minutes.
  • Your action creates a ripple effect, saving adults and children worldwide.

Stories of Survival

From Match to Miracle

Discover the inspiring story of a patient and their donor, whose shared courage brought hope and healing across borders.
Help Us Reach Our Goal

  • By 2030: Provide 12,000 second chances annually.
  • Save lives in underserved communities through free HLA typing and transplants.

Why DKMS?

  • Global Leader: Largest registry with 12M+ donors.
  • Cutting-Edge Research: Improving patient outcomes with advanced clinical trials.
  • Life-Changing Partnerships: Supporting underserved patients in India, South Africa, and Chile.

Learn What Makes Us Unique:

Be Their Lifesaving Match Today

Every swab matters. Every match counts. Register now and help DKMS give someone a second chance.

Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling blood cancer.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

