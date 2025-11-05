A Global Movement

From a single donor center in Germany to seven countries across five continents, DKMS has grown into the world’s largest international nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders.

As of December 31, 2024, our global registry included 12.5 million registered donors — extraordinary individuals ready to say yes when someone’s life depends on it.

Last year alone, our donors provided 9,000 second chances at life in more than 60 countries, with hundreds more through our Access to Transplantation programs. Since our founding, we have now enabled over 120,000 lifesaving transplants.

These are more than numbers — they are lives renewed, families reunited, and futures restored.



We Are DKMS 04:56

Our Mission in Action: Three Pillars for Second Chances

At DKMS, saving lives means thinking beyond registration. Our strategy is built around three pillars that ensure every patient has access to the care, treatment, and innovation they need.

1. Boost Stem Cell Donations

We continue to expand the world’s most diverse pool of donors, driven by education, awareness, and empathy. In 2024, 729,000 new potential donors joined our registry. Through initiatives like Team Young Gen, we reached out to the next generation — inspiring young people aged 18–25 to join the fight against blood cancer. Their energy and compassion are helping close the gap for patients who need young donors most.

“When I got the call that I was a match, I didn’t hesitate,” says Marvin, a donor from Cologne. “If I had blood cancer, I’d hope someone would do the same for me.”

2. Improve Access to Transplantation

Because access to treatment shouldn’t depend on where you live. In 2024, our BMT Start-Up Program launched in Uzbekistan and Vietnam, supporting pediatric hospitals with expertise, training, and free HLA typing. Six successful transplants were performed — the first of many that will give children with thalassemia and sickle cell disease a future.

Stories like Tanvi’s in India embody this mission. Diagnosed with thalassemia as an infant, she found her matching donor — her sister — through our Free HLA Typing Program. With support from our Patient Funding Program, Tanvi received her transplant and is now a healthy young woman full of life.

3. Advance Research & Development

Science is the engine of hope. In 2024, we celebrated a milestone: our 1,000th patient enrolled in DKMS clinical trials, bringing new insights into improving survival and reducing post-transplant complications.

Our Life Science Lab in Dresden reached new heights, developing Hematrack ALL™, a cutting-edge diagnostic that detects minimal residual disease in leukemia patients — enabling faster, more personalized treatments.

DKMS Science Lab 03:00

Meanwhile, the DKMS Stem Cell Bank achieved a world-first: delivering an “off-the-shelf” cryopreserved adult stem cell unit (ADCU) for transplantation within 72 hours — transforming emergency care for patients worldwide.

Learn More About Our Impact

Global Highlights 2024

12.5 million registered donors in seven countries

registered donors in seven countries 9,126 transplants facilitated in 2024 alone

facilitated in 2024 alone 35% of all global stem cell collections made possible by DKMS donors

of all global stem cell collections made possible by DKMS donors 75% of DKMS donations go to patients abroad

of DKMS donations go to patients abroad 1,246 employees from 33 nationalities united by one mission

from united by one mission Breakthroughs in diagnostics and research advancing patient outcomes

Every number reflects dedication — from nurses in our collection centers, to researchers in our labs, to fundraisers cycling thousands of kilometers to make transplants possible.



Human Stories That Define Our Work

Behind every statistic is a story — one of courage, generosity, and connection.

In the United States, 2024 was a year of powerful moments that brought our mission to life. Each one reflected the heart of DKMS: compassion in action and the profound human bond between donor and patient.

Elijah’s Story: After a long and difficult battle with leukemia, Elijah finally met the person who gave him a second chance at life. When he embraced his donor for the first time, their connection transcended words — two strangers forever linked by one act of kindness.





Grady and Jessica: From strangers to family, Grady’s donation gave Jessica more than hope — it gave her a future. Their remarkable bond reminds us that a simple swab can turn into a story of survival, gratitude, and lifelong friendship.





Paul’s Story: Once on the frontline as a firefighter, Paul answered a new kind of call — becoming a stem cell donor. His selfless decision to register led to saving a life, proving that courage takes many forms.

These stories are just a few of the many that unfold every year through DKMS USA — stories of hope, generosity, and connection that remind us why we continue to fight for every patient.

Because every donation begins with one choice, and every life saved begins with one person saying yes.





Partnerships That Power Change

Our impact is multiplied by the strength of our partnerships. Through collaborations like our 10-year alliance with Cure2Children, we help build sustainable transplant programs in low- and middle-income countries. Together, we’re proving that quality care and affordability can go hand in hand.

Our corporate and community partners also make a profound difference. From awareness campaigns and employee donor drives to financial contributions, their support enables us to reach more patients, recruit more donors, and invest in innovation.

“Supporting DKMS aligns with our mission of making a global difference,” says Marta Jensen, CSR Director at a long-standing partner organization. “It’s a cause that unites our teams across borders.”

Meet Mandeep and his lifesaver Mandeep, whose shared courage united them across borders.

View Their Story







Fundraising for a World Without Blood Cancer

Every euro, dollar, and peso raised translates into hope. In 2024, DKMS raised over $24.4 million worldwide, empowering lifesaving research, donor recruitment, and patient support.

Supporters like Benedikt, who cycled thousands of kilometers across South America on his “Ride for ALL,” embody our mission. Inspired by his late wife, he raised over $97,000 to help patients in Chile receive transplants they couldn’t otherwise afford. His journey is a reminder that one person’s determination can change countless lives.

Looking Ahead: Agenda 2030

Our vision is bold and clear. By 2030, we aim to:

Provide 12,000 second chances at life each year

at life each year Reach 17 million potential donors

Enable 200,000 transplants since our founding

since our founding Expand MRD diagnostics and cell therapy research

Contribute meaningfully to advanced cell therapies

Because every patient, everywhere, deserves access to the best possible care — and a future full of possibilities.





A Message from Our Leadership

“You’re at the heart of every life we save.”













“With your generosity and commitment, we can continue to grow our impact and offer significantly more second chances at life.”says Dr. Elke Neujahr, DKMS Global CEO.





“Together, we save lives — and together, we will save even more.”





“Providing more than 120,000 second chances since our founding is an extraordinary achievement,” adds Katharina Harf, Global Chair of the Foundation Board.





Download the DKMS Global Impact Report 2024



Discover the full stories, innovations, and partnerships that are shaping the future of blood cancer care.

➡️ [Download the Report]

Because every life deserves a second chance. Together for Life.



