Register nowMake a gift
Prepare to donate

Medical clearance for the donor

Once you have been medically cleared to donate, we will inform the patient’s team that it is safe to proceed with the donation. You're about to give someone a second chance at life!

05/13/2021

Somewhere in the world, a patient awaiting your donation will now be prepared for the transplant: The patient will begin the preparation or “conditioning” to be able to accept your donor cells. The patient will receive rigorous treatment including chemotherapy and/or radiation to prepare for the transplant.

At this point, there will be no alternative for the patient - they depend on the transplant and the donation of your bone marrow or blood stem cells. If all goes well, the transplant will succeed and the patient will develop a new, healthy immune system.

Related Donor Articles
The briefing call.
A potential match
What to expect from a briefing call
The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood s...
Hospital
Prepare to donate
Where and when you donate
Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified...
Ari Sohn donating stem cell DKMS
Stem cell donation
Peripheral blood stem cell collection
The most common method of stem cell removal is peripheral stem cell collection, which is used...
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
Share with your friends
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH