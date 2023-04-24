Somewhere in the world, a patient awaiting your donation will now be prepared for the transplant. That patient will begin the preparation or “conditioning” to be able to accept your donor cells. The patient will receive rigorous treatment, including chemotherapy and/or radiation, to prepare for the transplant.

At this point, there will be no alternative for the patient - they depend on the transplant and the donation of your bone marrow or blood stem cells. If all goes well, the transplant will be a success and the patient will develop a new, healthy immune system.