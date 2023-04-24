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Stem Cell Donation
After the Donation
How is my patient?
Thanks for giving a patient a second chance at life.
Prepare to donate

Medical clearance for the donor

Once you have been medically cleared to donate, we will inform the patient’s team that it is safe to proceed with the donation. You're about to give someone a second chance at life!

Somewhere in the world, a patient awaiting your donation will now be prepared for the transplant. That patient will begin the preparation or “conditioning” to be able to accept your donor cells. The patient will receive rigorous treatment, including chemotherapy and/or radiation, to prepare for the transplant.

At this point, there will be no alternative for the patient - they depend on the transplant and the donation of your bone marrow or blood stem cells. If all goes well, the transplant will be a success and the patient will develop a new, healthy immune system.

Related Donor Articles

The briefing call.
A potential match
What to expect from a briefing call
The briefing call provides all the information you need about making a bone marrow or blood stem cell donation.
Hospital
Prepare to donate
Where and when you donate
Your health is always our top priority. That’s why we work with highly specialized, certified, and experienced collection centers located at hospitals or blood centers.
Ari Sohn donating stem cell DKMS
Stem cell donation
Peripheral blood stem cell collection
The most common method of stem cell removal is peripheral stem cell collection, which is used in around 80 percent of cases. Here, stem cells are obtained from the blood by a special procedure called apheresis.

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You could be raising awareness, join the registry, hosting your own event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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