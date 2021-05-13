Somewhere in the world, a patient awaiting your donation will now be prepared for the transplant: The patient will begin the preparation or “conditioning” to be able to accept your donor cells. The patient will receive rigorous treatment including chemotherapy and/or radiation to prepare for the transplant.

At this point, there will be no alternative for the patient - they depend on the transplant and the donation of your bone marrow or blood stem cells. If all goes well, the transplant will succeed and the patient will develop a new, healthy immune system.