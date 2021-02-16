Your health is always our top priority!

The preliminary health check takes place about two to four weeks before the donation and includes your medical history, a physical examination with ECG, ultrasound, a blood sample and your lab results, among other things.

A detailed consultation with a doctor at the collection clinic will familiarize you with all the medical requirements, the procedure, and possible side effects of a stem cell donation. It will also give you the opportunity to ask any questions that may be on your mind as you prepare to take this major step.

When you feel well-informed and safe, we will ask you for your consent to donate.





Tip: Before your preliminary health check, have a good breakfast if you can, and make sure you drink plenty of fluids!

Please bring your ID card and vaccination card with you.