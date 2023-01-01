Register nowMake a gift

Find material to share and back up your drive

virtual drive resource library

About our cause

Why DKMS needs help

Only 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. 70% of patients who need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant rely on finding an unrelated donor.

In the US over 50,000 people die from blood cancer every year.

Numbers behind our work

28% of all potential blood stem cell donors worldwide are registered with DKMS

To date, DKMS has registered over 10 million potential blood stem cell donors worldwide, including over 1,100,000 people in the US.

So far, over 4,711 second chances at life have been provided by DKMS US.

Tips and tricks

Creating a virtual drive

Bring in your personality

Submit personal photos and tell your individual story on why our cause is important to you. The more personal it feels, the more people will support your effort.

Set a goal

You and your Donor Recruiter will set a goal of how many registrations you want to achieve.


Engage your surroundings

Think of people that you can count on for their support - friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. Share your drive with them.


Social Media

Social media offers a great way to reach a wide audience. We have compiled a few tips for social media

Motivate others

Make your followers aware of your support and your Virtual Drive and encourage them to join in and help save lives.


Update your followers

Ask people for support when your drive is close to a milestone and update them regularly.


Celebrate your achievements

Thank your followers for their participation and celebrate the impact you have provided with your surroundings.



Social Media
If you don't want to share personal photos that’s no problem we have a range of images you can use in our image library.
Every 27 seconds graphic
Every 3 minutes graphic
Every year, more than 15,000 people in the US are in need of a donor
61st Birthday Graphic
Video library
Videos are a great way of motivating people to register, simply copy the URL for a video you want to use and attach it to your drive.
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH