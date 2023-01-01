Find material to share and back up your drive

Why DKMS needs help

Only 30% of patients find a matching donor within their family. 70% of patients who need a bone marrow or stem cell transplant rely on finding an unrelated donor.

In the US over 50,000 people die from blood cancer every year.

Numbers behind our work

28% of all potential blood stem cell donors worldwide are registered with DKMS

To date, DKMS has registered over 10 million potential blood stem cell donors worldwide, including over 1,100,000 people in the US.

So far, over 4,711 second chances at life have been provided by DKMS US.

Tips and tricks

Creating a virtual drive

Bring in your personality Submit personal photos and tell your individual story on why our cause is important to you. The more personal it feels, the more people will support your effort.

Set a goal You and your Donor Recruiter will set a goal of how many registrations you want to achieve.



Engage your surroundings Think of people that you can count on for their support - friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. Share your drive with them.



Social Media

Social media offers a great way to reach a wide audience. We have compiled a few tips for social media

Motivate others Make your followers aware of your support and your Virtual Drive and encourage them to join in and help save lives.



Update your followers Ask people for support when your drive is close to a milestone and update them regularly.



Celebrate your achievements Thank your followers for their participation and celebrate the impact you have provided with your surroundings.





